Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai has earned accreditation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), enabling students to fast-track their professional qualifications and boost their long-term career prospects. Accreditation from this globally renowned and respected organization will also open doors to specialized training, networking, and graduate employment opportunities, for students aiming to pursue a career in the accounting and finance field.



Founded in 1880, ICAEW is a prestigious professional membership organization that supports, develops, and promotes the accountancy profession globally. CUD’s accreditation provides accounting and finance students with exemptions from six core courses, allowing them to accelerate their route to achieve the ICAEW qualification. These exemptions will also reduce the overall cost of the ICAEW qualification as students would not pay exam fees for the exempted papers.



Through this new accreditation route, students can tailor their studies to their individual strengths and interests by focusing on areas where they need to develop further knowledge. Once they have completed their academic studies, learners advance their skills through the ICAEW CPD program, which offers a range of professional development opportunities to enhance skills and support career progression. Student and graduate members can also benefit from professional credibility that comes with the coveted ACA (Associate Chartered Accountant) designation, helping them to stand out as high-calibre candidates in the job market.



With a membership base of over 147,000 chartered accountants across more than 150 countries, ICAEW plays a key role in setting industry standards, providing thought leadership, and influencing policy decisions related to accounting and finance. In addition to helping students to keep pace of the latest accounting standards and regulations, ICAEW provides access to a range of resources to support professional advancement through skills development workshops and webinars. The organization also hosts online platform and networking events to help students connect and build relationships with industry professionals, potential employers, and peers.



With a global presence, ICAEW offers opportunities for students to work and study abroad, providing them with valuable international experience and exposure to different business cultures. It also provides a platform for career advancement, offering career development support, including job listings, placement opportunities, and guidance on CV writing and interview skills, helping students to secure internships and graduate roles.



Speaking about the accreditation milestone, Dr. Dima Jamali, Vice President of Academic Affairs at CUD, remarked, “We are excited to see CUD receiving this new accreditation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. ICAEW serves as a trusted authority in the accounting profession, setting high standards of professional excellence in this important field. This accreditation will offer our students a range of qualifications, training programs, and professional development opportunities for aspiring accountants, in addition to increased internship and job placement opportunities. We hope that this will have positive spillovers in relation to graduate employability rates and will bolster our reputation within the academic community.”



The University's Bachelor of Business Administration program in Accounting and Finance has been further distinguished by the prestigious ICAEW accreditation, supplementing its already established industry recognition. In addition, the program holds national and international acclaim through accreditations from globally recognized bodies such as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). Moreover, CUD stands as one of only eight affiliated universities in the United Arab Emirates participating in the esteemed Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute University Affiliation Program.

About Canadian University Dubai



Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a higher education institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2025. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution, with over 120 student nationalities. The university provides academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels with a reputation for academic excellence. With 18 accredited degree programs and over 30 concentrations, CUD offers a diverse range of programs across four academic faculties, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.

www.cud.ac.ae