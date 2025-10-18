Dubai, UAE: 1VALET Corp, the Canadian leader in smart building solutions, is set to enter the UAE to redefine urban living. Its proprietary hardware and building operating software solution will introduce a feature-rich, innovative urban lifestyle ecosystem that will maximise convenience, minimise waste and create new revenue streams for developers and asset managers. It will change the way people live in nearly a million homes across the seven emirates.

1VALET’s expansion into the Middle East market through the UAE comes at a time when the global smart home market is projected to be valued at approximately US$162.27 billion in 2025, according to multiple sources. Projections show significant growth to additional hundreds of billions by 2030 and beyond, driven by Millennial homebuyers’ increasing demand for convenience, security and energy efficiency.

The arrival of 1VALET comes to the UAE when the country is sharpening its focus on technology and innovation in all spheres of business, life and society.

For developers and asset managers 1VALET’S value proposition is that its platform enables multi-residential units to be sold and rented faster, at higher multiples, providing differentiation and significantly increasing the value of their portfolios.

“By turning buildings into smart profit centers, we deliver developers new revenue opportunities, give managers powerful tools for efficiency, and offer residents unmatched user experience with remote control capability, convenience and sustainability,” Jean-Pierre Poulin, Founder and President of 1VALET, says.

“We believe that we have the most complete solution in the world, from the sidewalk to the suite … starting from our best-in-class family of entry consoles, powerful and engaging resident app, key integrations with third party providing hardware and IoT devices to deliver the best experience and the most robust back-end management portal ”

“We don’t just digitise buildings — we create ecosystems. Our platform unifies access control, resident engagement, and building operations into one seamless experience that drives both convenience and profitability. 1VALET is redefining smart living in Dubai — transforming building's DNA into intelligent communities

“IVALET is a living testimony that shows how technology and efficiency reduce waste, optimise resources real time, and contribute to Dubai’s sustainability agenda.

Latif Habib, Partner, 1VALET, says, “From secure deliveries and smart access to real-time communication with building management, residents enjoy the convenience of having the luxury to book amenities, services on the spot, and achieve peace of mind every day.

“1VALET addresses data security and compliance. Our system is built with end-to-end encryption, local data residency compliance, and strict adherence to Dubai’s privacy regulations. Security is non-negotiable for us/”

About 1VALET

1VALET is a smart building ecosystem that combines software, hardware, and services to make buildings better places to live and work.. 1VALET increases revenues, reduces costs, and increases asset value for property owners, while elevating resident engagement, fostering the development of safer, smarter communities.

1VALET is a Canadian company founded in 2017 by Jean-Pierre Poulin, an asset manager and real estate developer. Poulin wanted a software system to help him manage his own properties, reduce the costs of managing these properties, move rentals forward faster, and provide high quality services for residents. When he couldn’t find anything on the market that met his needs, he decided to develop the product himself.

For more information, kindly contact:

Pan Asian Media

Muhammad Yusuf

P.O. Box 39865, Dubai, UAE

m.yusuf@panasian1.com