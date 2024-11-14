Dubai – Campbell Lutyens, one of the leading global private capital advisors, is pleased to announce the expansion of its global footprint by establishing its on-the-ground presence in Middle East & North Africa (MENA) with the opening of a new office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The office, located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), will support the growth of Campbell Lutyens’ primaries, secondary advisory and GP capital advisory businesses, in response to increasing demand from international fund managers and growing role that MENA investors have been playing in international private markets.

Gordon Bajnai, CEO at Campbell Lutyens, said:

"Opening a permanent office in the UAE and building a team on the ground is a milestone for CL. This long-term commitment will help strengthen our relationships with our regional clients and investors in one of the most important private capital regions in the world while allowing us to directly deliver our market leading fund placement, secondary and GP capital advisory solutions to our global clients."

Campbell Lutyens (DIFC Branch), will be led by Phiras Soubra, Managing Director and Senior Executive Officer. Phiras has a broad range of experience, having worked in the GCC for the last 20 years across investment banking, private equity and capital formation.

Tala Itani joins the team as a Vice President, having over 17 years of experience working in the UAE Prime Minister's Office, advising leadership on strategy, reforms, and transformation programs. Prior to that, Tala was a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton.

As with the firm’s other global offices, the UAE office will provide advisory services across private equity, infrastructure and private credit.

Campbell Lutyens now has a team of more than 265 based across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and MENA. Over the last 10 years Campbell Lutyens has raised and advised on more than $218 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure fund placements, secondary advisory and GP capital advisory assignments.

About Campbell Lutyens

Campbell Lutyens is a global and independent private markets advisor, providing fund placement, secondary advisory and GP capital advisory services to leading fund managers and investors. With specialist knowledge in private equity, infrastructure, private credit and sustainable investing, the firm has a team of 265 operating from offices in London, Paris, Munich, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne and Dubai.

