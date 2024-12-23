Islamabad - Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance (Cambridge IIF), a leading global institute specialising in Islamic finance research and capacity building, has entered into a landmark partnership with the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), Pakistan's premier training institution for banking and finance professionals.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed today, outlines a collaborative framework to enhance Islamic finance through research, training, and leadership development initiatives. This partnership underscores the shared commitment of both institutions to strengthening the global Islamic financial services industry and elevating the professional standards within Pakistan's banking sector.

The MoU outlines several key areas of cooperation, including the co-development of tailored training programmes to meet the specific needs of Pakistan's Islamic finance industry. Additionally, the partnership will focus on capacity-building initiatives through specialised training sessions for professionals from banks, regulatory bodies, and financial institutions. To further enhance the professional development of participants, the collaboration aims to facilitate Pakistani participation in globally recognised programmes such as the Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (IFLP) and the Cambridge Islamic Finance Structuring Master (IFSM). Moreover, the partnership will organise workshops and training, and provide certifications to elevate the professional credentials of participants.

Dr Humayon Dar, Director General of Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, remarked, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to advance Islamic finance globally. By joining hands with NIBAF, we aim to equip professionals in Pakistan with world-class training and resources."

One of the key initiatives under this partnership is the upcoming Cambridge Islamic Finance Structuring Master (IFSM) Programme, scheduled to take place in Medinah from February 2–7, 2025. The advanced training programme will focus on Islamic finance product structuring, inviting participation from leading Islamic banks and industry professionals.

This MoU signifies a strong and strategic alliance between Cambridge IIF and NIBAF, paving the way for impactful contributions to the growth and development of the Islamic finance sector in Pakistan.

About Cambridge-IIF

The Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance (Cambridge-IIF), based in the United Kingdom, significantly contributes to the global Islamic banking and finance industry. As an independent research centre, it leverages the academic prowess of Cambridge to engage in diverse research initiatives, particularly in regions where Islamic finance is fundamental to the economy. The institute is famed for its pivotal publications, including the Global Islamic Finance Report (GIFR), the Islamic Wealth Management Report, and the Islamic Finance Review (ISFIRE), each offering vital insights and analyses to professionals and institutions worldwide.

In addition to its research contributions, Cambridge-IIF underscores its commitment to professional development through educational programmes such as the Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (Cambridge-IFLP) and the Cambridge Islamic Finance Structuring Master (Cambridge IFSM). These programmes are designed to enhance leadership and technical skills within the Islamic finance sector. Furthermore, in collaboration with Cambridge IFA, the institute supports the WOMANi Report, promoting female achievements in Islamic business and finance. Together, these initiatives highlight Cambridge-IIF’s role in fostering innovation and excellence in the Islamic financial services industry.

For more information or to engage with the multifaceted activities of the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, please contact: info@cambridge-iif.com.