The inauguration of the Cambodia-UAE Commercial Center marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations, as dignitaries and esteemed guests gathered at the opulent Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi recentlt. Among the distinguished attendees were H.H. Sheikh Rashed Bin Nasser Al Nuaimi from Ajman, UAE, and H.E. Tekreth Kamrang, Secretary of State of Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia, alongside Ms. Zhang Chenling, CEO of Oneroad Group, and over 100 prominent figures.

As an integral component of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Cambodia and the UAE, the establishment of the Cambodia-UAE Commercial Center heralds a new era of economic collaboration. This platform is poised to facilitate bilateral trade and investment, showcasing Cambodia's rich cultural heritage and products while providing a gateway for UAE investors and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in Cambodia.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the Center, H.E. Tekreth Kamrang underscored Cambodia's commitment to fostering economic ties with the UAE, emphasizing the potential for mutual benefits and integration into the global supply chain. Meanwhile, H.E. Sheikh Rashed Bin Nasser Al Nuaimi expressed eagerness for Cambodia's premium products to enter the UAE market, envisioning the Center as a catalyst for enhanced trade relations.

Ms. Zhang Chenling, CEO of Oneroad Group, affirmed the company's dedication to promoting trade and investment along the Belt and Road initiative, leveraging the UAE's regional and policy advantages. The Cambodia-UAE Commercial Center, operated by Oneroad Group, serves as a conduit for connecting Cambodian agricultural products, tourism resources, and investment opportunities with the UAE and Middle Eastern markets.

Authorized by the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia and hosted by Oneroad Group, the Cambodia-UAE Commercial Center stands as a testament to the strengthening ties between the two nations. Positioned at key locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, these centers serve as pivotal hubs for economic, trade, and cultural exchanges, heralding a promising future of collaboration and prosperity

