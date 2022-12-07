Enterprise Estonia, the largest public investment and trade organisation of the Republic of Estonia announces the dates for the Systematic Exports Program to the UAE Program, in 2023.

UAE is one Estonia’s key markets for international expansion. The Systematic Exports to the UAE Program aims to support Estonian Food and Beverage companies' export growth and business initiatives in the UAE. It is one of Enterprise Estonia’s flagship initiatives worldwide and has been designed to focus on Food, Beverage, and Ingredients categories. This is the third flight of the program, with the previous two having ran successfully in 2020 and 2021. Since 2020, NIFOR Ltd has been awarded the mandate to design and implement the program for the UAE. The Systematic Export to the UAE is funded by the EU-European Regional Development Fund.

In the context of this Program, 8 selected Estonian Food and Beverage companies are individually coached by NIFOR to become export ready for the UAE market, through a systematic and comprehensive set of individual consultations and group seminars covering as main topics the UAE F&B market opportunities; in-depth market entry strategies; regulatory compliance schemes; the UAE marketing and media environment. The program also covers the UAE business culture and etiquette, along with introductory information regarding prominent UAE potential distribution partners to connect and discuss meaningful collaborations, enabling Estonian companies to penetrate the UAE market with their products. Each company is approached as a unique case with practical step-by-step coaching to allow them to think and plan their best ahead of entry.

For the final phase of the Systematic Exports Program 2022, the 8 selected Estonian companies will be visiting the UAE on individual market trips to meet with potential UAE-based partners and visit relevant UAE retail outlets to gain first-hand experience and market insights. The visits are set to take place between January 16, 2023, to February 10, 2023.

Enterprise Estonia invites all UAE F&B reputable importers and distributors interested in exploring what Estonia has to offer to the UAE to connect on taste.estonia@nifor.co

About Taste Estonia

Taste Estonia, the Food and Beverage sector platform brand of Enterprise Estonia, supports the Estonian manufacturers to export their products in global markets, through relevant export-related programs, presence in Industry Events around the world and targeted marketing initiatives. The quality of Estonian food relies on the clean resources available in the country and has been rated as the second cleanest in the world by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.