DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Calabrio, a longstanding leader in Workforce Management (WFM) solutions in the Middle East, marks a significant milestone in its commitment to the region by introducing AI-Powered Interaction Analytics on a public cloud infrastructure within the region. This offering is intricately designed to cater to the specific requirements of Middle East contact centers, incorporating local language support, Arabic call transcriptions, and a dedicated public-cloud instance in the UAE.

Following the acquisition of Teleopti in 2019, Calabrio solidified its position as the leading WFM provider in the Middle East. The company has consistently prioritized the understanding and adaptation of regional needs. This dedication transcends mere language support, encompassing a holistic approach to address unique challenges and deliver a seamless, culturally sensitive experience for users.

With the unveiling of AI-Powered Interaction Analytics, Calabrio takes a bold stride to empower Middle East contact centers with advanced analytics tools driven by artificial intelligence. Notably, several Middle East customers have already embraced Calabrio’s cloud solutions from other regions. The addition of a local public cloud instance in the UAE reinforces compliance with data sovereignty and privacy regulations, offering a secure and reliable platform for regional customers.

Key features of Interaction Analytics for the Middle East include:

1. Arabic Transcriptions: Calabrio’s Interaction Analytics provides precise transcriptions of calls in Arabic, enabling contact centers to leverage a comprehensive set of AI-driven analytics tools for actionable insights from customer interactions.

2. Middle East Cloud: By establishing a public cloud instance in the UAE, Calabrio ensures that customer data is hosted locally. This addresses the demands of data sovereignty and privacy regulations in the Middle East while retaining the benefits of a true-cloud solution, such as scalability, security, and continuous AI-driven software improvements.

3. Advanced AI-Powered Insights: Contact center customers in the Middle East can now harness cutting-edge AI technologies to coach agents for improved performance and gain a deeper understanding of customer interactions. They can identify intricate patterns in interaction data, analyze competitors' strategies, and extract valuable AI-driven insights into customer sentiments.

Calabrio’s Interaction Analytics for the Middle East is set to be generally available immediately after Ramadan, starting April 9. This strategic timing aligns with the region's business calendar, enabling organizations to seamlessly integrate this powerful AI-driven tool into their operations.

"Calabrio takes pride in extending its leadership in the Middle East with the introduction of Interaction Analytics," said Olle Düring, SVP Calabrio International at Calabrio. "We believe that by providing local language support and a local Middle East cloud, we can empower contact centers in the region with the advanced tools they need to enhance agent performance, understand complex customer behaviors, and ultimately drive business success."

