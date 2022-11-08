Kuala Lumpur – Cagamas Berhad (“Cagamas” or “the Company”), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, announced the successful conclusion of its RM2 billion 5-year Conventional Medium Term Notes (CMTNs). Proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund the purchase of housing loans from the domestic financial system.

Cagamas President/ Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chung Chee Leong said, “We are pleased with the successful conclusion of the RM2 billion CMTNs issuance priced ahead of the rate hike announcement by both Bank Negara Malaysia and the Federal Reserve. The Company priced its issuance at 37 basis points above corresponding Malaysian government securities.”

The issuance marks the Company’s largest single issuance year-to-date and brings the Company’s year-to-date issuances from both domestic and international markets to RM18.1 billion.

The papers will be redeemed at their full nominal value upon maturity, are unsecured obligations of the Company, ranking pari passu with all other existing unsecured obligations of the Company.

About Cagamas

Cagamas Berhad (Cagamas), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, was established in 1986 to promote the broader spread of home ownership and growth of the secondary mortgage market in Malaysia. It issues bonds and sukuk to finance the purchase of housing loans from financial institutions and non-financial institutions. The provision of liquidity to financial institutions at a reasonable cost to the primary lenders of housing loans encourages further expansion of financing for houses at an affordable cost.

The Cagamas model is well regarded by the World Bank as the most successful secondary mortgage liquidity facility. Cagamas is the second largest issuer of debt instruments after the Government of Malaysia and the largest issuer of AAA corporate bonds and sukuk in the market. Since incorporation in 1986, Cagamas has cumulatively issued circa RM376.8 billion worth of corporate bonds and Sukuk.

Cagamas’ bonds and sukuk continue to be assigned the highest ratings of AAA/Stable/P1 by RAM Rating Services Berhad and AAA/MARC-1 and AAAIS/MARC-1IS by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, denoting its strong credit quality. Cagamas is also well regarded internationally and has been assigned local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings of A3 by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. that are in line with Malaysian sovereign ratings.

