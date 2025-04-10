​​​​​Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will be actively supporting the SuiHub-AUS program in launching the Blockathon 2025: AI for Decentralized Autonomy - a nationwide hackathon designed to empower students to lead the next wave of AI and blockchain innovation through Agent2Agent technologies. Additional ecosystem partners include Ghaf Capital.

Applications are now open to all full-time university students across the UAE, offering a unique opportunity to explore how AI-powered Agent2Agent transactions can enable seamless, autonomous interactions within decentralized systems and real-world environments.

The initiative features two expert-led workshops, technical mentoring, and culminates in a live pitch competition at Basecamp Dubai. Participants will gain hands-on experience in blockchain development, go-to-market strategies, and direct access to industry leaders and tools shaping the future of Web3.

Teams will compete to build creative, original solutions. All registered participants will attend a series of workshops, with top shortlisted teams advancing to deliver final pitches at Sui Basecamp.

Hackathon Schedule:

April 11, 2025: Workshop 1 – Introduction to the Move Language

April 16, 2025: Workshop 2 – Go-to-Market Strategy

April 17, 2025: Hackathon Kick-off

May 2, 2025: Final Demo Day (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

Participants will benefit from:

Internship opportunities at Bybit, SuiHub, and Ghaf Capital

Mentorship and technical support

Access to SuiHub blockchain tools and developer infrastructure

Exposure to VC and startup ecosystems in the UAE

“Bybit is proud to stand at the intersection of education, innovation, and real-world application,” said Michelle D, UAE Country Manager at Bybit. “We believe Blockathon 2025 is a powerful platform to empower young minds and accelerate the adoption of AI and blockchain across the UAE.”

“The 2025 Blockathon marks a pivotal step in preparing the next generation for the era of decentralized autonomy. In collaboration with SuiHub, and with Bybit and Ghaf Labs as exosystem partners, AUS is proud to create a launchpad where students gain hands-on experience in AI and blockchain innovation that truly matters,” commented Dr. Imran Zualkernan, Professor and Head of Computer Science and Engineering at the AUS.