DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, recently celebrated the second anniversary of the Bybit Card, a digital native solution for the borderless crypto community, at an event at Bybit's Dubai headquarters on Mar. 7. Since its launch in Sep. 2023, the Bybit Card has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency payment solutions worldwide, with over 1.5 million cards issued globally.

During the event, Bybit announced new product innovations, market expansion plans, and user experience upgrades including:

The upcoming launch of a customizable, limited-edition Premium Metal Card for selected users in the first half of 2025.

All cardholders can now benefit from an enhanced user experience, including an improved rewards program, stronger fraud protection, a redesigned intuitive dashboard, wearables connectivity, and complimentary family cards.

The planned enhancements cater to the diverse needs of digital asset holders and their loved ones, further cementing Bybit's commitment to delivering superior financial products fit for the future of economy.

“The issuance of 1.5 million Bybit Cards in just two years highlights the rapid adoption and growing demand for cryptocurrency financial solutions. We are proud to reach this milestone alongside Mastercard, our long-term partner, and to leverage their robust global network as we expand into new markets. As we continue to lead the next generation of fintech, our focus remains on delivering seamless, secure, and cutting-edge solutions that enhance our users' financial flexibility and growth in an increasingly connected world,” said Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit.

Available in both physical and digital versions, the card allows users to minimize costly intermediaries and pay with crypto at any Mastercard-accepting merchant, offering a seamless, secure way to manage and spend cryptocurrency while benefiting from one of the highest cashback programs in the crypto industry.

Backed by Mastercard’s global network, the card supports a range of leading cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and XRP. Users can pay using either crypto or fiat balances, with USD as the supported fiat currency. The card also supports a growing list of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, TON, USDT, USDC, MNT, and BNB, with additional options expected in the near future.

“The financial world is evolving, and cryptocurrencies are becoming an essential part of the global financial system. Our Mastercard Bybit crypto card program is a bridge between the world of digital assets and everyday payments, offering consumers more choice and the increased flexibility to transact confidently.We are very happy to celebrate such a remarkable milestone and look forward to working together in the future,” said Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mete Guney (left), Executive VP, Market Development, Mastercard, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Joan Han (middle), Head of the Payment Business Unit at Bybit, and Oliver Silvey, Director, Head of Crypto & Digital Assets, Mastercard, at Bybit Card’s second anniversary event on Mar. 7, 2025 in Dubai

To find out more about the Bybit Card and its multiple rewards tracks, including premium lounge access, Netflix subscription perks, exclusive 10% cashback for new users, and other seasonal benefits, users may visit the Bybit Card.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #TheBybitCard