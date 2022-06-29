Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain-based Northstar Technology in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Ingram Micro delivered a business enhancing awareness event on Monday the 28th of June highlighting the latest HPE products and solutions.

“The three hour awareness event addressed topics which are fundamental to technological transition.” says Jubran Abdulrahman, Executive Director of North Star. Topics highlighted included “Advancing your cloud experience with Composability”, “Cloud Services Reimagined” and “Power your Data from Edge to Cloud”. The specialist knowledge of the North Star team was supported by Omar Alsahli, Technology Consultant and Solution Architect and Ali Almazidy, Hybrid IT Solution Specialist - Saudi Arabia & Gulf at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“HPE Synergy Composable Software Defined Infrastructure and Nimble Storage Disaggregated Hyperconverged Infrastructure (dHCI) were outlined as solutions and products to enhance companies’ existing IT infrastructure and frameworks.”

“The sessions were outlined to emphasis the importance of business agility in tackling digital transformation, participating companies personal showed a keen interest in the topics discussed and were curious on the technical aspects during the Q&A break. We look forward to working with our partners to deliver more educational sessions that shape the IT infrastructure of the Kingdom.” adds Abdulrahman.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

About Northstar Technology Company

Northstar Technology, is a well- established Enterprise Solution provider in Bahrain, providing high quality IT products, services & solutions to our clients. Through our team of over 150 consultants spread across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Oman, we provide end-to-end solutions in the IT space across all industry verticals.