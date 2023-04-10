Dubai, U.A.E - Bush & Noble is thrilled to announce the arrival of a breathtaking custom 50 metre wooden yacht to their brokerage fleet. The yacht, which was built to the highest standards of craftsmanship and luxury, is a true testament to the beauty and elegance of wooden boatbuilding and is the largest wooden superyacht ever built.

At Bush & Noble, we take pride in offering our clients the most exquisite and unique yachts on the market, and this custom superyacht is no exception. Designed and engineered by world-renowned yacht builder, Henderson Marine International, the vessel boasts stunning lines and a classic design that is sure to turn heads in any harbour.

The build commenced in 2020, with the finest materials and attention to detail, making it a true work of art. The one-off hull has been designed in full dhow design philosophy whilst the whole construction is made from teak with a superstructure GRP shell for smarter design, weight and overall performance.

With a beam of 10.56, she’s a metre and a half wider than the average 50-metre motor yacht. Once onboard it is the first thing you notice. She’s cavernous and has been styled with the more familiar trappings, all sourced from Italy at no expense spared. The interior of the yacht is just as impressive as the exterior, with the main saloon home to many seating areas for socialising, a breakfast bar, two screening areas and a formal dining area. She has six staterooms and can comfortably accommodate as many as 12 guests alongside 5 crew members.

In addition to its exceptional beauty and craftsmanship, the yacht is also equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and safety systems, ensuring that all passengers can enjoy their time on board with peace of mind.



Currently listed on the market for USD 9,995,000 / AED 36,699,000.

“We are thrilled to have this stunning custom wooden yacht as part of our fleet,” said Brett Noble, Co-Founder of Bush & Noble. “It truly is a one-of-a-kind yacht that is sure to impress even the most discerning yachting enthusiasts.”

For those who appreciate the elegance and timeless beauty of wooden yachts, this is a must-see. Contact Bush & Noble today to schedule a private on-board viewing or to learn more about this magnificent vessel.

-Ends-

About Bush & Noble

Bush & Noble is a leading yacht brokerage firm based in Dubai, specialising in the sale and purchase of luxury yachts, as well as charter and new build consultancy services. With a team of experienced brokers and an extensive fleet of yachts, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of service and expertise.

Press Contact

Harriet Mayne, Communications Consultant

harriet@bushandnoble.com