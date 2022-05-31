Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi has acquired a new and advanced technology to streamline precision radiation oncology treatments. ExacTrac Dynamic Patient Positioning and Monitoring by Brainlab in Germany combines surface, thermal and x-ray tracking technologies to achieve sub-millimetric accuracy during treatment.

This new technology is in line with Burjeel Medical City’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art radiation oncology treatments for its patients as part of its comprehensive Radiation Oncology Program and will allow clinicians to deliver advanced cancer care with specialised tool and treatments. By reducing the complexity of multiple monitoring systems, ExacTrac Dynamic helps specialists streamline treatment and may lower the time that patients spend in the hospital.

“Driven by our mission to extend our treatment capabilities to cancer patients in the region and beyond, we are consistently upgrading our technology and knowledge base to deliver the best care to our patients. Our investment in this cutting-edge system empowers us to deliver on this vision,” said Professor Humaid Alshamsi, Director of VPS oncology in the UAE.

Dr. Shahin Fattahi, Head of the Department of Medical Physics and Administrative Director of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Burjeel Medical City, said: "Brainlab’s SRS programs are unique for their speed and precision, a combination which no other technology can provide.” He added, “Our clinicians have seen for themselves just how much the technology guarantees increased treatment precision.”

The 4D Thermal Camera works by creating a highly accurate and reliable hybrid thermal surface, by correlating the patient’s heat signature to their reconstructed 3D surface structure. To achieve this, 300,000 3D surface points are acquired and matched to the heat signal generated by the thermal camera, creating a fourth dimension to track their position.

The new ExacTrac Dynamic also expands clinical workflows beyond traditional stereotactic capabilities, combining X-Ray with new surface-guided thermal technologies. These high-precision tracking and verification capabilities enable the delivery of effective prescription target doses, without risk of excess radiation delivery to surrounding healthy tissue, for a wide range of treatment locations in the brain and body.

In its dedication to assuring the best and safest possible treatment for guests with oncological diseases, the Oncology Center at Burjeel Medical City is set to further expand cancer treatment options for patients with the additional acquisition of Elements Multiple Brain Mets SRS by Brainlab, a technology designed to generate stereotactic radiation treatment plans to efficiently and effectively treat multiple brain metastases in a non-invasive manner.

The Oncology Center at Burjeel Medical City is the first and only cancer center in the UAE that is accredited by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). The Oncology Center combines the medical expertise of multidisciplinary doctors and nurses with state-of-the-art diagnostics, technology as well as innovative strength to provide the very best-in-class and effective treatments.

“The integration of ExacTrac Dynamic into day-to-day procedures at Burjeel Medical City aligns with our overarching mission at Brainlab to advance healthcare and benefit patients worldwide with high quality technology products,” commented Nils Ehrke, President EMEA. “Moreover, by investing to become Novalis Certified, a dedicated accreditation program, Burjeel Medical City is well-positioned to continuously cultivate and maintain high standards in patient safety and treatment quality for SRS and SBRT.”

About Brainlab

Brainlab is a digital medical technology pioneer founded in 1989 and headquartered in Munich. The company employs more than 2000 people in 25 locations around the globe. Brainlab serves physicians, medical professionals and their patients in over 6000 hospitals in 121 countries.

Brainlab creates software-driven medical solutions that digitize, automate and optimize clinical workflows for neurosurgery, spine, trauma, craniomaxillofacial (CMF), general and vascular surgery as well as radiotherapy and radiosurgery. Core products center around surgical navigation, radiotherapy, digital operating room integration, and information and knowledge exchange. The Brainlab open framework operating system will allow third parties to develop medical applications to further advance the field of spatial computing and mixed reality.

Brainlab is dedicated to creating an impact in healthcare. The company connects opportunities from emerging digital technologies to transform healthcare at scale and help improve the lives of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Brainlab and follow on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram.

About Burjeel Medical City

Burjeel Medical City (BMC) is a 400-bed multi-specialty hospital and quaternary care centre located in Abu Dhabi, UAE. BMC offers high-quality specialised treatment and emergency care in over 39 adult and pediatric specialties, aided by state-of-the-art medical technology and an international team of experts certified by top global medical boards. BMC is home to the UAE's largest rehabilitation and long-term care centre Burjeel Darak, and the next-generation lab BMC Central Laboratory. https://www.burjeelmedicalcity.com/

