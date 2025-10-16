Dubai: In an effort to support preventive cancer care, Burjeel Hospitals, has announced the launch of Trucheck™ intelli, an advanced, non-invasive testing method for the early detection of cancer. A breakthrough in integrative diagnostic technology and personalized care, Trucheck requires just a simple blood test and is capable of identifying more than 70 solid tumors.

A Simple Method Offering Precise, Personalized Care

Globally, the cancer burden continues to grow, putting tremendous physical, financial, and emotional strains on individuals and families. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. However, the survival rate can be improved through early detection and advanced care. Trucheck plays a vital role in achieving this.

By introducing Trucheck at Burjeel Hospitals, Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) is taking the lead in preventive cancer care. This cutting-edge test is designed to detect circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and molecular signatures indicative of cancer. With its advanced diagnostic capabilities, Trucheck enables early cancer detection, often before symptoms arise, setting a new standard in non-invasive, preventive healthcare.

“Trucheck has shown an exceptional accuracy rate exceeding 95% in detecting more than 70 types of cancers such as breast, lung, pancreatic, liver, thyroid, and gastrointestinal cancers. Unlike tests that depend mainly on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) methylation patterns, Trucheck emphasizes intact tumor cells as its biomarker. The rationale is that CTCs might give a more direct signal of malignancy and provide more morphological and protein-level information,” explained Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO, Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), who has contributed to the research behind Trucheck. With rapid result turnaround, the test helps clinicians make timely and personalized treatment decisions.

Preventive Screening for Adults Aged 40 and Above

Unlike traditional testing methods, Trucheck doesn’t require fasting or preparation. Asymptomatic individuals aged 40 and above can benefit from this method, which serves as a valuable preventive tool for the general population, high-risk individuals with genetic or family histories, and patients under post-treatment surveillance. It provides highly accurate, research-backed results with minimal false positives or negatives. One can opt for this test once a year to ensure a cancer-free life.

“In cancer care, early diagnosis is the cornerstone. It makes a huge difference. By introducing Trucheck, we are bringing unprecedented precision and accessibility to preventive cancer care. Giving access to early diagnosis can save lives while reducing the social and economic burden of cancer,” added Dr. Humaid.

Catching cancer early can make the journey more manageable. It opens the door to more treatment options, better outcomes, and a greater chance of recovery. With its ability to detect cancer at its earliest stages, Trucheck has the potential to transform the way cancer is diagnosed, treated, and managed.