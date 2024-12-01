Abu Dhabi: In celebration of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the MENA region, has announced the promotion of 53 young Emirati nationals to leadership roles under its visionary initiative, ‘I Am 53, I Am the Future’. These talents, aged 18 to 30, are now designated as ‘Etihad Ambassadors,’ embodying the values of innovation, excellence, and progress. They serve as the faces of the organization’s future, inspiring the next generation of Emirati talent.

The initiative recognizes exceptional employees from Burjeel Holdings and its extensive network including hospitals, medical and day surgery centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Western Region, Dubai and Northern Emirates. With 31 of the promoted leaders under the age of 25 and 43 among them women, the program underscores Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to youth empowerment and gender equality.

Celebrating Emirati Excellence

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Non-Executive Director – Independent, Burjeel Holdings, met the newly promoted Etihad Ambassadors in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman, Burjeel Holdings, and other key senior leaders to appreciate them for being the torchbearers of the UAE’s future.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, stated, “On the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our nation. This day marks a renewal of our commitment to the leadership and people of the UAE to continue our dedication to fostering development and prosperity as well as representing our country on both local and global stages. We take immense pride in Burjeel Holdings’ initiative, ‘I am 53, I am the Future,’ which celebrates the promotion of Emirati youth in the vital health sector. This initiative reflects the ongoing contributions of the private sector, including Burjeel, in nurturing national talent and shaping future leaders, underscoring the pivotal role of human potential in realizing the vision and aspirations of our wise leadership.”

Empowering Future Leaders

With a workforce exceeding 13,000 employees, Burjeel Holdings has been at the forefront of nurturing Emirati talent with senior Emirati leaders steering the organization forward in key leadership positions. The Group’s efforts to support UAE nationals have been recognized through numerous accolades, including six Nafis Awards this year, and an accolade from H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil emphasized the importance of this initiative. “Burjeel is a homegrown brand that takes pride in nurturing local talent and raising the leaders of tomorrow. These 53 talents, now titled Etihad Ambassadors, have demonstrated solid track records of excellence. They embody the unity and ambition of the UAE and are entrusted to drive innovation and growth across our organization while contributing to the nation’s vision for the future,” he said.

Aligned with UAE Vision 2031

Aligned with the UAE Vision 2031, the initiative is designed to unlock the full potential of young Emiratis, providing them with the tools and opportunities to enhance their capabilities and drive meaningful contributions.

“Our Etihad Ambassadors embody the aspirations of a nation driven by talent, innovation, and unity. By empowering them with the right training and opportunities, we ensure they are well-equipped to lead and innovate within Burjeel Holdings,” said Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Group Director of Emiratization and Academics at Burjeel Holdings.

For these young leaders serving in critical roles in medical and administrative positions, this initiative is a recognition of their achievements and a call to action to contribute to the UAE’s development.

At 18 years of age, Maryam Salem Alfalasi, Customer Service Executive, Medeor Hospital, Dubai, is the youngest Emirati to be elevated to a leadership role as part of the initiative. Sharing her excitement, Maryam said, “I never expected such an honor right at the beginning of my career. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow, contributing to the advancement of my country.”

Amani Mohamed Habib Abdulla Alhammadi, a Registered Nurse at Burjeel Medical City, shared, “Being an Etihad Ambassador inspires me to grow professionally and personally. This role motivates me to serve my country with dedication and ensure the well-being of our people.”

This initiative reaffirms Burjeel Holdings’ dedication to creating an inclusive workplace that supports ambition, collaboration, and innovation. By investing in Emirati youth, the Group is not only advancing its internal growth but also playing a significant role in the UAE’s broader socio-economic development.