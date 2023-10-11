Abu Dhabi: In an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote early detection, the hospitals and medical centers under Burjeel Holdings have started offering complimentary screenings and educational sessions across the UAE. The facilities are observing World Breast Cancer Awareness Month through an eye-catching campaign called ‘Pink Burjeel’, which aims to reach women over 40 years old or in the high-risk category, making screenings more convenient and accessible.

As a part of the campaign, a mobile screening unit has started traveling across the length and breadth of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain during the month, making stops in various locations to offer complimentary breast cancer screenings. The clinicians traveling in the ‘mammogram truck’ also provide essential education on breast cancer to women, emphasizing the significance of self-examinations and the importance of mammograms. Throughout the month, the truck also offers complimentary breast cancer screenings for women across locations, including Deerfields Mall, Al Hudayriat Island, and Umm Al Emirat Park.

The facilities under Burjeel Holdings are also collaborating with several corporates and government entities to lead several awareness sessions by medical experts at offices and educational institutions this month. These entities include Abu Dhabi Police, ADCC, ADNOC Offshore WTC, NECC, Slb Limited, Daman, Yas Holding, Abu Dhabi Indian School, Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel, General Pension and Social Security Authority, TAQA, EWEC, AWQAF, Bhavan’s School (Musaffah), and EFIA School.

Dr. Nehad Abdul Razzaq Kazim Al Bastaki, Consultant in Diagnostic and Interventional Breast Radiology at Burjeel Medical City, emphasized the importance of regular screenings. “Early detection is the key to successfully treating breast cancer. Mammograms are a safe and effective way to detect abnormalities in breast tissue before they become life-threatening. We encourage all eligible women to take advantage of these complimentary screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We are thankful to the Department of Health and Ministry of Health for helping us make this campaign possible,” he said.

Understanding Breast Cancer

According to Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Consultant and Director of Oncology Services, Burjeel Holdings, Breast cancer which forms in the cells of the breast, is one of the most common cancers among women worldwide. Breast lump or thickening, a change in size, shape or appearance of a

breast, and abnormal nipple discharge are the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Upon noticing these symptoms, it is important to swiftly seek medical attention. Though breast cancer can manifest at any age, it predominantly affects women aged 40 and older.

According to doctors, early detection through regular screenings can significantly improve survival rates. Mammograms, breast MRI, breast ultrasound, biopsy, and clinical examinations are used to detect abnormalities that may indicate the presence of cancer.

Breast cancer is among the most prevalent forms of cancer in the UAE. Several risk factors contribute to the development of breast cancer, including age, genetic mutations, familial history of breast and ovarian cancer, excessive weight or obesity, and an unhealthy lifestyle. Therefore, it is crucial for women of all ages to be vigilant and proactive in their breast health.