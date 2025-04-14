Located at BMC, the Center offers integrated, evidence-based care for individuals living with rare and genetic diseases through three core units: The Clinical Care Unit, Innovative Trials Unit, and Social Integration and Education Unit

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a bid to advance healthcare access for patients with rare and genetic diseases, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, has launched the Genetics and Rare Disease Center. Strategically located within the Group’s flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), one of the region’s leading quaternary care hospitals, the center aims to provide comprehensive, integrated care, and state-of-the-art services for individuals living with these conditions. It further ensures direct access to Burjeel’s advanced medical and surgical subspecialties, enabling seamless referrals and comprehensive management of complications.

The launch ceremony was attended by H.E Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, in the presence of H.E. Elchin Bagirov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UAE. Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings, and Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, also attended the event.

A Growing Healthcare Challenge

Rare diseases, defined as conditions with a prevalence of less than 1 in 2000, affect 5-10% of the global population. Out of the 10,000+ rare diseases identified globally, over 70% of them are genetic. In the MENA region, more than 40 million are battling rare diseases, posing urgent healthcare problems. However, they face significant challenges due to factors such as limited knowledge, lack of specialized care, limited access to genetic testing, and the complex, multi-organ nature of these diseases.

Award-winning clinical genetics expert Prof. Ayman El-Hattab leads the center, where a distinguished team of specialists addresses the unique challenges posed by rare diseases. “In many cases, diagnosis requires genetic testing, which may not be readily available or affordable to patients. Furthermore, many rare and genetic diseases cause chronic disabilities, affecting the patient’s quality of life, and require psychosocial support and rehabilitative therapy. Our goal is to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary care, covering all aspects of clinical genetics and care for patients with rare diseases,” said Prof. Ayman El-Hattab, Director of the Genetics and Rare Disease Center. Internationally recognized for his genetics research, Prof. El-Hattab was named one of the world’s top 2% scientists in genetics by Stanford University in 2020. He is also the Founder and President of the MENA Organization for Rare Diseases.

At the Genetics and Rare Disease Center, he is joined by Prof. Khaled Musallam, Group Chief Research Officer of Burjeel Holdings and Head of the Innovative Trials Unit, Genetics and Rare Disease Center, and Prof. Faisal Khan, CEO of OncoHelix-CoLab, among other healthcare providers with decades-long experience in managing patients with rare diseases.

Comprehensive, Integrated Care Model

The center offers an integrated approach to managing rare and genetic diseases through three core units - Clinical Care Unit, Innovative Trials Unit, and Social Integration and Education Unit.

The Clinical Care Unit provides evidence-based diagnosis and management for both pediatric and adult patients through specialized outpatient clinics such as Cancer Genetics, Prenatal Genetics, Reproductive Genetics, Neurogenetics, Clinical Genetics, and Metabolic Clinics. The Innovative Trials Unit conducts observational cohort studies to understand rare diseases’ epidemiology and identify modifiable risk factors while also matching these unmet needs with global clinical trial opportunities with novel and gene therapies. The Social Integration and Education Unit focuses on raising awareness of rare and genetic diseases through seminars and conferences for healthcare providers, patients, and the public.

“The spectrum of clinical trials of disease-modifying and curative therapies for rare diseases is rapidly expanding. We want to make sure that patients in the region have early access to these innovative interventions, which have the potential to drastically change patients’ outcomes and quality of life,” said Prof. Khaled Musallam.

“The Genetics and Rare Disease Center represents a significant step forward in the treatment of rare and genetic diseases in the region. By providing comprehensive care that addresses all aspects of rare diseases, we are bridging the gap between high-quality care and patients in need. This center focuses on delivering top clinical care while advancing research and education to better equip patients and healthcare providers in managing these complex conditions,” said Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO, Burjeel Holdings.

With its state-of-the-art facilities and expert team, Burjeel Holdings’ Genetics and Rare Disease Center is poised to transform the landscape of care for rare and genetic diseases across the MENA region.