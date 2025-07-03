Abu Dhabi/Riyadh: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, has announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in Riyadh’s PhysioTrio Physiotherapy Center through its subsidiary, Burjeel Arabia. This strategic move reinforces Burjeel’s commitment to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia and advancing its capabilities in physiotherapy and rehabilitation services.

Established in 2013, PhysioTrio is recognized for its excellence in patient care, operational efficiency, and high patient demand. The center will now become part of Burjeel’s PhysioTherabia network, the largest and fastest-growing physiotherapy and wellness network in the Kingdom. This integration further strengthens Burjeel’s leadership in the Physiotherapy and rehabilitative care segment in Saudi Arabia.

PhysioTrio is an advanced center with a strong focus on sports rehabilitation. It holds key partnerships, including contracts with the Ministry of Sport, positioning Burjeel to offer cutting-edge sports rehab services tailored to athletes and active individuals across the region.

“Saudi Arabia represents a key pillar in our long-term growth strategy. The acquisition of PhysioTrio expands our footprint in the Kingdom and aligns with our vision to elevate access to high-quality, specialized physiotherapy and wellness services. Through this integration, we are accelerating our efforts to support the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation and the goals of Vision 2030,” said Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

With the acquisition of the new center, PhysioTherabia now operates 30 facilities across the Kingdom, including Specialist Physiotherapy Center in Mecca and eight others in Riyadh. Renowned for its leadership in sports rehabilitation and wellness, PhysioTherabia will empower the facility to scale its services, streamline operations, and better address the evolving healthcare needs of the local community. Integration into the network will provide access to centralized protocols, AI-driven assessment tools, and standardized training programs, ensuring consistent, high-quality care. Additionally, PhysioTherabia plans to forge new partnerships and invest in innovations tailored to the region.

“This expansive network provides a solid foundation to elevate the services of the newly integrated facility, enabling the delivery of advanced rehabilitation programs and strengthening access to high-quality physiotherapy care across the region,” said Abdulmohsen Al Ashry, Regional CEO – KSA at Burjeel Holdings.

This expansion builds on Burjeel’s recent initiatives in the Kingdom, including the integration of Aspris Healthcare, a mental health platform in Riyadh, through its joint venture Alkalma. The Group is also advancing its presence in day surgery, digital health, and complex care delivery to contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia’s healthcare ambitions.