The new centers are the first of 60 advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness centers to be established across the Kingdom.

PhysioTherabia is set to be the Kingdom’s largest and most accessible network of wellness and rehabilitation centers, helping promote optimal physical well-being and recovery for patients of all ages.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading Healthcare Services Provider in the UAE and MENA listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) (SYMBOL: BURJEEL; ISIN: AEE01119B224), today announced the opening of its network of advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness centers in Riyadh, in partnership with MENA’s largest chain of fitness centers, Leejam Sports Company.

The joint venture (JV), PhysioTherabia, aims to pioneer a unique gym-based model for high-quality physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The newly-opened PhysioTherabia centers in Riyadh’s Olaya View Fitness Time, Al Munsiyah Men’s Gym, Al Munsiyah Ladies Gym, and Al Taawon Men’s Gym are the first of 60 advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness centers to be established within and outside Leejam Sports’ gyms (Fitness Time) across the Kingdom.

In addition to the newly opened centers, the next 16 centers are scheduled to launch soon. These centers will be strategically distributed across key locations, including ten in Riyadh, two in Jeddah, and one each in Dammam, Al Khobar, the Northern Region, and the Southern Region. This expansion aligns with the Group’s plan to setup the largest network in the Kingdom. By 2027, the network of 60 PhysioTherabia centers is expected to contribute at least AED 600 million to the Group’s revenue with a 30%+ EBITDA margin.

The launch of PhysioTherabia marks an essential milestone in Burjeel’s international expansion strategy, with KSA placing a particular focus on enhancing public health and disease prevention through innovative and evidence-based healthcare practices as part of its Vision 2030. PhysioTherabia complements this effort by raising the standard of physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness services while expanding access to more population segments. PhysioTherabia will supplement efforts to bring Saudi Arabia into the Exercise is Medicine Global Health Network, a global health initiative managed by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

The new centers will provide first-of-its-kind, personalized physical therapy, advanced rehabilitation, and sports performance programs. The centers will also offer a comprehensive range of specialized services, including musculoskeletal rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation with robotics, pediatric rehabilitation, sports injury rehabilitation, spinal and back rehabilitation, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), designed to promote optimal physical well-being and recovery for patients of all ages. The all-in-one fitness and physiotherapy centers will offer an integrated and comprehensive approach to health and wellbeing, emphasizing proactive health rather than reactive care.

Ahead of the launch, His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Riyadh Region, received Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and other senior officials of the Group. During the meeting, Dr. Shamsheer provided comprehensive insights into the high-quality services, cutting-edge medical equipment, and exceptional clinical expertise these centers offer.

Mr. Abdulmohsen Al Ashry, Regional CEO of Burjeel Holdings, added: “Our mission is to maximize the accessibility of high-quality healthcare services across the region. Through PhysioTherabia, we aspire to carve a niche in delivering advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness services, redefining the industry and paving the way for a healthier and more prosperous future. By launching our centers in the Kingdom, we look forward to supplementing its vision to become a global sports and healthcare hub.”

Mrs. Shadan Alsagri, Deputy CEO of Leejam Sports Company, said: “The launch of the Physiotherapy centers is a major step in consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a leading global center for advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness services. As a leading provider of fitness services in the Kingdom, we are delighted to add these new service lines to our range of offerings and services, through which we seek to improve the quality of life and guide society towards a healthy lifestyle.” She added, “These centers will be staffed by highly skilled, leading healthcare professionals to provide evidence-based therapeutic services to individuals of all ages and groups.”

PhysioTherabia’s new rehabilitation technologies include imoove ®, Gait analysis, and Lokomat. These will bring real-impact solutions to patients suffering from conditions such as strokes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and other neuromuscular diseases, ensuring they have a chance at an independent, healthier quality of life.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the MENA region. With a network of 64 assets, including 16 hospitals and 24 medical centers, as well as pharmacies and other allied services, the group provides the highest standard of patient care in the region. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospitals, LLH Hospitals, Lifecare Hospitals, Tajmeel, and PhysioTherabia. It has 12 JCI-accredited facilities, with a total 1,660 patient beds across its operations in the UAE and Oman, and holds a leading position in the UAE. The Group has comprehensive cancer care facilities in the UAE and is the country’s leading mother and childcare provider.

About PhysioTherabia

PhysioTherabia is a network of advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness centers that offer cutting-edge technologies and specialized therapy and wellness programs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our centers provide personalized, comprehensive, and all-inclusive rehabilitation and wellness programs that revolutionize how physiotherapy rehabilitation is delivered.

PhysioTherabia is a joint venture between the leading healthcare services provider and the largest operator of fitness centers in the MENA region, Burjeel Holdings and Leejam Sports Company. Our aim is to promote optimal physical well-being and all-round recovery for patients of all ages. We offer expert medical services for musculoskeletal rehabilitation, orthopedic pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation, advanced neurological rehabilitation with robotics, pre-and postnatal care, wellness rehabilitation, pediatric rehabilitation, sports injury rehabilitation, spinal and back rehabilitation, HBOT, specialized care, and home rehabilitation services.

PhysioTherabia is dedicated to raising the standard of physiotherapy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by incorporating cutting-edge technology, robotics, and top-notch expertise. You can find PhysioTherabia at Olaya View Fitness Time, Al Munsiyah Men's Gym, Al Munsiyah Ladies Gym, and Al Taawon Men’s Gym in Riyadh. Over the next 18 months, we plan to expand to 60 centers within and outside Leejam clubs throughout the Kingdom. For additional information, visit: https://physiotherabia.com

Media:

M Unnikrishnan

Corporate Communications Officer

Burjeel Holdings

krish@burjeelholdings.com

Investor Relations:

Sergei Levitskii

Head of Investor Relations – Burjeel Holdings

sergei.levitskii@burjeelholdings.com,

ir@burjeelholdings.com