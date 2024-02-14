Kuwait: As part of its comprehensive social responsibility program, Burgan Bank concluded its sponsorship of the FERYA culinary experience by Fohgah App, Bader Al Shatti (BDR) and Jasem Al Jarki. The event, which spanned two days, took place at Al Assima Rooftop, attracting a large turnout of food enthusiasts. This sponsorship comes as part of Burgan Bank’s celebration of Kuwaiti's multi-faceted lifestyle, including its rich food culture. It also comes as an extension of the Bank’s support towards local chefs, entrepreneurs, and owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who continue to contribute to the fast and consistent growth of Kuwait’s food and beverage (F&B) landscape.

“Food is one of the key pillars of any culture around the world and an integral element of Kuwait’s rich heritage,” said Talal Hamed AlAyar, Senior Officer – Corporate and CSR Communications at Burgan Bank. “As part of our continued efforts to highlight the many unique aspects of the Kuwaiti culture, we were honored to support and sponsor the FERYA food event with its numerous engaging culinary experiences. We firmly believe that events such as FERYA are excellent platforms for some of Kuwait’s most talented chefs and culinary artists who continue to innovate new ways to preserve the country’s rich culinary culture by encouraging more people to learn about it and engage with it.”

“Kuwait is a country that is constantly bustling with engaging cultural events that not only generate excitement in the city, but also bring people closer to one another and to their shared heritage,” said Hamad Al Otaibi, Co-Founder of Fohgah. “We are honored to be collaborating with leading entities such as Burgan Bank, whose unwavering support enables us to cover a wider spectrum of cultural events and present them in a quality that is fitting of our national and cultural heritage.”

Throughout the event, 13 of Kuwait’s top chefs prepared a wide range of delectable foods, representing their restaurants and most unique signature dishes. Visitors were also able to pre-book The Talks with recognized chefs, such as Faisal Al Nashmi, Chef and Co-owner of Street Food Group, Table Otto, and other local favorites, and Nouf Al Mutawa, founder of The Chocolate Bar. True to the spirit of the food culture, FERYA offered its visitors an authentic communal experience whereby all food enthusiasts got to share the same table, encouraging conversation in a green, sustainability-themed set-up.

It serves to note that Burgan Bank is a longstanding supporter of Kuwait’s culinary culture and F&B industry, with previous sponsorships including the Bank’s support of the notable HORECA exhibition, which continues to play a central role in the development and growth of Kuwait’s F&B market. The Bank also continues to reinforce the domestic entrepreneurial culture by developing banking products and services that cater to SME owners and entrepreneurs, as well as sponsoring events such as Farwah Expo and Ooredoo SME Marketplace.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.