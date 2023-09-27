Kuwait: In a bid to continue connecting with audiences across Kuwait’s varied market segments, Burgan Bank recently announced its first-ever title sponsorship of Pop Up by Comfest, the biggest comic convention in Kuwait. The much-anticipated pop culture event is set to take place at the Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref on September 28-30, with an expected turnout of 25,000 visitors. The sponsorship comes as part of the Bank’s comprehensive strategy for growing its customer base and addressing the younger audience’s evolving banking needs and growing aspirations.

In light of this sponsorship, Mr. Naser Al-Qaisi, General Manager of Retail Banking at Burgan Bank, said: “The youth and young adults of any nation resemble a massive driving force for their economies. That’s why we are very excited to take a step closer to our Kuwaiti youth through the title sponsorship of Pop Up by Comfest 2023, allowing us to understand and serve them better. Not only do we look forward to showcasing the varied banking products and services we have to offer that cater to young customers’ needs and growing aspirations; but we are also delighted to support the country’s vibrant comic art and entertainment scene.”

Al-Qaisi affirmed that the Pop Up by Comfest sponsorship and on-ground presence is an excellent opportunity for the Bank to introduce the younger audience to Burgan’s wide range of innovative products and services, which are designed to add ease and convenience to young customers’ fast-paced, modern lifestyles. This includes Burgan’s new virtual card, VIP credit card, cash-back credit cards, and the new Visa x-change prepaid card. In addition, the Bank’s on-ground presence allows for direct conversations with the convention’s youthful audience, allowing the staff to offer them personalized solutions to their financial and banking needs, as well as raise awareness about the best and safest banking practices in 2023.

As a title sponsor, Burgan Bank is offering all of its cardholders a 15% discount on all ticket categories purchased with Burgan cards. The Bank also has a number of fun engagements with the audience set in place over three days, including various activities and competitions for chances to win cash prizes. Among these is the Artists’ Alley competition where participants will compete for an opportunity to design Burgan’s new virtual card.

The 2023 edition of Pop Up by Comfest has garnered a huge hype among its fan base thanks to the convention’s line-up of celebrity guests, which includes the renowned actor Giancarlo Esposito, most celebrated for his roles in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, and Mackenyu Maeda who plays Zoro in the Netflix original One Piece. The celebrity appearances also include the famed Japanese voice-over actor Kazuki Yao, who is best known for voicing Sidoh in Death Note, and the astounding Rasha Rizk whose voice is recognizable across the region for her performance of popular Spacetoon cartoon songs.

In an ever-changing market that is influenced by new technologies, newly rising purchasing habits, and overall evolving lifestyles, Burgan Bank continues to develop new banking solutions that contribute to its customers’ financial enablement and quality of life. This stems from the Bank’s unwavering commitment to understanding its customers’ needs and the shifting market trends, and in turn, responding in a timely manner with modern, convenient solutions.

