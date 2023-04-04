Kuwait: Burgan Bank announced the revamped Kanz Draw account, with attractive new benefits and higher prizes for its monthly and semi-annual draws. This comes as part of Burgan’s continuously evolving retail strategy, in an effort to maximize customers’ chances of winning even higher rewards that can transform their lives.

The remodeled draw account prizes will grant customers an exclusive opportunity to win a KD 2,000 cash-prize in the monthly draw instead of KD 1,000 and a KD 500,000 cash-prize in the semi-annual draw instead of KD 350,000. Meanwhile, the grand prize for the Kanz account draws remains the same – where one lucky winner can walk away with the grand prize of KD 1,500,000 in the annual draw.

With these new benefits, the Kanz Account remains as easy to open as ever, accessible to any individual and can be opened in Kuwaiti Dinar or in any other major currencies (i.e., USD, EURO, and GBP) with a minimum balance of KD 200, or equivalent. Customers’ chances of winning one of the prizes increase the more deposits they make in their Kanz account.

Commenting on the revamped launch of the Kanz Draw account, Mr. Naser Mohammed Al Qaisi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Burgan Bank, said: “Our Kanz account has garnered a lot of attention from both existing and new customers, offering them a myriad of chances all year long to win prizes that now range between KD 2,000 and KD 1,500,000. The remodeled draw account prizes reflect Burgan Bank’s steadfast commitment to rewarding its customers with next-level experiences and plenty of added value benefits, in line with the Bank’s motto, Driven by You.”

Furthermore, Mr. Al Qaisi called on Burgan Bank’s customers to foster a savings culture by benefitting from the Kanz Draw account that can reward them with life-changing opportunities and greater chances to win bigger prizes, including a once in a lifetime opportunity to become a millionaire. He also reminded customers that their chances of winning increase with higher deposits, in line with the Bank’s objective of rewarding customers for their increased savings.

It serves to note that Burgan Bank recently crowned its first millionaire, with a unique musical performance held at the drama theatre of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Centre (JACC).

More information on opening a Kanz account, the draws or any of the Bank’s products and services, is available at any of Burgan Bank branches, through the Call Center at 1804080 and Burgan Bank website www.burgan.com.

