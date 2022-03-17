Kuwait: Burgan Bank’s Personal Finance Manager tool (PFM), available on Burgan App, is one of the smart solutions designed to offer customers a better well-rounded digital banking experience in line with the Bank’s strategy to invest in elevating its digital platforms. A practical comprehensive tool supported by user-friendly money management features, the PFM promotes smarter financial habits by facilitating the management of users’ personal finances and the tracking, organization and analysis of their expenditures anytime and anywhere.

The PFM tool offers a host of features that enable customers to keep track of their spending habits through detailed insights that help them better manage their personal finances. Users can also create customized monthly budgets based on the categories of their choice and easily receive a breakdown of their spending in real-time reports through the App. Therefore, they will be able to set their own financial goals and better plan for their financial future.

Commenting on PFM, Mr. Deniz Cengiz, Group Chief Digital Banking Officer said “By facilitating budgeting and saving, the PFM tool enables our customers to be proactive and in control of planning their financial future. They can also invest the money they have saved using the PFM by choosing an investment option easily and directly through Burgan App, like a daily investment account or a deposit account. Customers can also invest their savings by opening a Kanz account to have the highest return on investment and enjoy the flexibility and freedom to handle their saved deposits. In addition, Kanz account offers the chance to enter multiple draws including an annual 1,500,000 KD annual prize draw and win great valuable prizes for every KD 25 deposited in the account.”

He further added “We always strive to provide the best offers to our customers. We will continue to push towards advancing our digital transformation journey, as we constantly seek to create new products and services that help fulfill our customers’ short and long-term financial needs and guarantee an enhanced overall banking experience.”

The PFM tool is one of the smartest digital solutions that reflect Burgan Bank’s endeavors to upgrade its existing digital platforms and to pursue the implementation of its strategy to keep delivering new solutions and products tailored to meet the needs of all customer segments and help them invest for a better future.

