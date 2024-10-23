Kuwait: In continued efforts to uphold its commitment to human capital development across all employment grades, Burgan Bank announced the launch of the Mentorship Module for Visionary Leaders, the latest addition to Burgan’s flagship learning and development program, Ro’ya. The new module is designed specifically to prepare emerging senior leaders on the personal and professional fronts with the guidance of Burgan’s senior executives. This addition comes on the heels of the Bank receiving the Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Gold Award of Excellence in the “Learning and Development” category for the “Best Use of Social Collaborative Learning”.

The program launch was announced during a special ceremony in the presence of Mr. Tony Daher, Group Chief Executive Officer at Burgan Bank, alongside the program mentors from Burgan’s top management as well as the seven select mentees undertaking the first edition of the Ro’ya Mentorship Module. This program is the latest in Burgan Bank’s efforts to constantly develop its human capital and build a strong internal talent pipeline for long-term success, as part of its overarching commitment to advancing Kuwait’s top professional calibers.

“A central factor to our success in retaining the best talents in the market is creating a long-term development plan that suits each employee’s aspirations and ambitions, including emerging leaders,” said Mr. Bashar Al-Qattan, Executive Manager – Learning and Talent Development at Burgan Bank. “Stemming from Burgan’s robust human capital development strategy and commitment to employee growth and leadership development, we designed the Mentorship Module to nurture our internal local talents and prepare the next generation of leaders using innovative research-based approaches that have proven to be very impactful.”

The Mentorship Module, designed to span six months, was developed with the active involvement of a number of the Bank’s top senior leaders who will be directly guiding the seven select mentees throughout the program’s duration.

In addition to the mentorship learning style, which takes a personalized approach and follows a tailored learning path, the program will incorporate various development tools, such as online learning, psychometric assessments and debriefings, individual development plan discussions, group coaching by seasoned industry experts, and one-on-one monthly mentorship sessions. To guarantee the success of the program, an individual development plan (IDP) will be set for each mentee to guide their development and assess their progress.

It serves to note that Burgan’s leading human capital development strategy has earned the Bank numerous accolades, including the Great Place to Work® certificate, two consecutive Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Awards of Excellence, and the GCC Excellence Award in Recruitment and Development of Nationals.

