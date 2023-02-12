Kuwait: In support of the afflicted and the families of the victims of the recent earthquake that struck Turkey and some of its neighboring countries, Burgan Bank announced donating two million dollars to address their needs and help them overcome this crisis. One million dollars out of the total value of the donation was allocated to the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, for its effective and ongoing role from the first day the earthquake in supporting all efforts aimed at helping those in distress.

This step by Burgan Bank Group comes within the framework of its commitment to its humanitarian role, locally and regionally and its support of sustainable development. This donation comes as humanitarian contribution to help as much as possible in providing relief for the besieged and afflicted. It also seeks to provide assistance to the wounded and homeless in these difficult times, and help in the ongoing rescue efforts for those trapped under the rubble till now.

In its statement, the Burgan Bank Group extended its deepest condolences to the affected families, and to the families of the victims and the missing, and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the quake. The Group also noted that the safety and well-being of its employees and their families at its subsidiary, Burgan Bank Turkey, remains a top priority. Burgan Bank is closely monitoring the situation in Turkey to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to protect its people following this catastrophe.

Like many in Kuwait, Burgan is following the developments of the crisis and will continue to coordinate with all concerned parties, including all concerned government agencies, in line with His Highness the Emir’s directives in this regard. The Bank seeks to play an active role to help Kuwait continue to be at the forefront when it comes to providing international humanitarian aid.

It is worth noting that Burgan Bank continues its influential humanitarian presence, within the framework of its commitment to its social responsibility program, not only at the local level, but also regionally. This is a reflection of the Bank’s long-standing social commitments and values, and a core part if its philosophy.

-Ends-

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.