Kuwait: Attesting to its steadfast commitment to remaining a top employer of choice in Kuwait, Burgan Bank revealed that 89% of its staff participated in its Great Place to Work® (GPTW) employee engagement survey, an impressive rate by international standards. The survey showcases the Bank’s numerous efforts to foster effective communication with its employees, recognize their crucial role in achieving strategic goals, and cultivate a work environment that promotes creativity and innovation to align with the aspirations of both employees and the Bank.

“Being certified as a Great Place to Work® isn’t a one-time achievement but a commitment to our employees to constantly evaluate and elevate every aspect of their work experience, providing them with the work environment that fulfills their aspirations for personal and professional development,” commented Mr. Ali Akbar, Deputy General Manager – Human Resources and Development for the Group at Burgan Bank. “Guided by a vision of investing in human capital as a cornerstone of success and sustainable growth, the Bank adopts the best international practices in human resources and remains dedicated to evolving as an institution that attracts top talent and empowers them to strive for excellence.”

“In line with the Bank’s core values, particularly transparency, the survey results were shared with employees and carefully analyzed to identify strength points as well as areas for improvement. Based on these findings, the Bank is committed to developing actionable short-term and long-term plans aimed at enhancing the work environment, boosting employee engagement, and improving job satisfaction, ultimately contributing to an elevated quality of service for our customers,” added Mr. Akbar.

It serves to note that Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, reflecting its steadfast commitment to providing an inspiring work environment that fosters employee growth on a personal and a professional level. Guided by its comprehensive strategy, the Bank prioritizes the development of human capital while promoting transparency, cooperation and innovation. It focuses on implementing programs and initiatives designed to elevate the work environment, strengthen employee loyalty, and encourage excellence. These efforts solidify the Bank’s position as a leader in the local banking sector and are reflected in the outstanding banking experience it provides to customers, in accordance with international standards.

