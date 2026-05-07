Dubai, UAE: Mastercard has launched Built Small. Moving Strong, a regional resilience program designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they navigate a challenging operating environment marked by supply chain disruption and tightening financial conditions.

Across MENA, SMEs account for more than 90% of all businesses and contribute between 50–60% of GDP and employment, making them a cornerstone of economic stability and diversification agendas. However, regional instability – including trade disruptions and rising energy and logistics costs – has placed increasing strain on small enterprises.

Insights from global institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund show that SMEs in conflict-affected markets face significant revenue pressures, disrupted trade flows and rising operating costs, with many reporting sharp declines in income and constrained access to finance.



A coordinated response to a critical moment

Against this backdrop, Built Small. Moving Strong brings a coordinated, ecosystem-led approach that combines financial tools, policy alignment and digital enablement to help SMEs maintain continuity today while strengthening long-term resilience.

“SMEs are not just adapting to change - they are absorbing its impact in real time,” said Onur Kursun, Executive Vice President, Commercial and New Payment Flows, EEMEA, Mastercard. “What matters now is ensuring businesses have access to liquidity, actionable insights, and digital capabilities that allow them to keep operating and position themselves for recovery. This initiative reflects the power of partnership in delivering that support at scale.”

Aligned with Government Priorities

The program aligns with regional government priorities to strengthen SME ecosystems as part of broader economic transformation agendas, including focus on entrepreneurship, digitalization and private sector growth. Initiatives developed in collaboration with government entities will aim to ease operational burdens through licensing support, enablement programs and targeted SME initiatives.

Ecosystem Partnerships Driving Impact

Through Built Small. Moving Strong, Mastercard is working alongside public and private sector partners to amplify support for SMEs. Key initiatives include:

With Female Fusion – an entrepreneurs’ network reaching more than 60,000 SMEs and founders: delivering a joint interactive session on 8 May, bringing together entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners to explore insights from the Mastercard Economics Institute, cyber resilience strategies and practical tools to support business performance.

– an entrepreneurs’ network reaching more than 60,000 SMEs and founders: delivering a joint interactive session on 8 May, bringing together entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners to explore insights from the Mastercard Economics Institute, cyber resilience strategies and practical tools to support business performance. With First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) : launch of a three-tier SME commercial card suite designed to enhance working capital flexibility, expense control and payment visibility.

: launch of a three-tier SME commercial card suite designed to enhance working capital flexibility, expense control and payment visibility. With Merchants : As part of a Mastercard campaign, SMEs spending over AED 3,000 abroad using their Mastercard cards can claim an AED 300 Amazon voucher.

: As part of a Mastercard campaign, SMEs spending over AED 3,000 abroad using their Mastercard cards can claim an AED 300 Amazon voucher. With Pemo : A market campaign to support SMEs, offering up to AED 500 when spending with their Pemo cards until the end of June 2026.

: A market campaign to support SMEs, offering up to AED 500 when spending with their Pemo cards until the end of June 2026. With RAKBANK: RAKBANK has committed approximately AED 2 billion in additional credit limits for both existing-to-bank and new-to-bank customers, spanning secured lending, term loans, trade finance and working capital solutions. This includes deferrals granted to around 1,700 trade and working capital customers with total limits of AED 2.2 billion, as well as 2,320 retail business lending customers with outstanding balances of AED 680 million.

Building resilience through infrastructure and inclusion

Mastercard’s role within this ecosystem is anchored in enabling resilient infrastructure – ensuring payments continue to flow, businesses remain connected to customers and suppliers, and digital tools are accessible at scale.

Globally, Mastercard has already surpassed its goal of bringing 50 million micro, small and medium enterprises into the digital economy, and is now advancing a new target to connect and protect 500 million individuals and small businesses by 2030, reinforcing its long-term commitment to inclusive and resilient growth.

Looking Ahead

“Resilience is not built in isolation - it is enabled through collaboration, innovation and access,” added Onur Kursun. “When small businesses are equipped with the right tools and supported by a strong ecosystem, they don’t just withstand disruption, they emerge stronger, more agile and ready to lead the next phase of economic growth.”

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com