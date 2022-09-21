Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai started the new academic year with a week of induction welcoming new undergraduate and postgraduate students to its campus for orientation. The new students registered in programmes ranging from business, management, education, law, engineering, and IT. They were welcomed by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, and the Registrar and Chief Administrative Officer, Hugh Martin.

During the Induction, students were briefed about process, facilities and services available at the BUiD. Heads of programmes were available to give brief introduction about each programme. Furthermore, The Director of the University’s Doctoral Training Centre briefed them on the support, training and advice that the Centre would be providing students during their years of study.

The Vice Chancellor greeted the new students and said: “We are very pleased to welcome you to our campus. We assure you that you will get our support throughout your time with us. We will help you achieve your goals through a successful learning journey.”

The Registrar highlighted the importance of critical enquiry, quality and independent learning in the British model of higher education, and encouraged all students to challenge, question and evaluate throughout their studies and beyond.

All BUiD’s programmes are accredited by the UAE’s Ministry of Education and recently, BUiD has attained the International Quality Review (IQR) standard through the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). The University will continue to diversify its programmes to be able to give the best options for students seeking education in the UAE.

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established by law number 5 in 2003, by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, as a not-for-profit entity. The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the Gulf region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Holding, Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Emirates NBD, and the British Council.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and our qualifications are also recognised internationally by NARIC. The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD’s internal quality assurance include processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK Universities Alliance partners.

BUiD offers full and part-time research based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, architecture, finance, and business.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.

We provide an important and growing community and resource for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers and aspiring leaders of all description.