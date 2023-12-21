Cairo: B.TECH, Egypt's leading integrated omnichannel retailer and consumer finance platform, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Vodafone Business, the leading digital solutions provider in Egypt and a subsidiary of Vodafone Egypt. The partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation in the retail and consumer finance sector and provide a bundle of exclusive offers for both companies’ customers catering to their needs in an efficient and effective manner.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, CEO and Chairman of B.TECH and Mohamed Abdullah, CEO of Vodafone Egypt, at Vodafone Egypt’s headquarters in the presence of the management teams of the two companies. The partnership demonstrates B.TECH and Vodafone’s commitment to strengthening their strategic partnerships with major global companies operating in the local market, boosting digital financial services to facilitate various payment methods and utilizing the expansive network of stores, branches, customers, and services of both companies.

Under this partnership, Vodafone Egypt’s customers will benefit from B.TECH’s diversified network of 170 stores located across Egypt as well as the website with its diverse portfolio of services and products, where they can use the loyalty points provided to RED customers and through Shokran Loyalty Program to purchase their needs from B.TECH. Furthermore, customers will have the opportunity to make online purchases through the marketplace on the ‘Ana Vodafone’ app, which has over 14 million users. B.TECH customers will benefit from special offers on telecom and data lines, use Vodafone Cash wallet to pay their consumer finance installments through the wallet, application, or website. Ensuring mutual advantage, both companies will utilize each other’s infrastructure and cooperation between both teams to ensure maximum flexibility, efficiency and productivity of the offered services in addition to special offers and advantages for employees of both companies.

Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, CEO and Chairman of B.TECH, commented on the partnership saying: “At B.TECH, we always strive to forge strategic partnerships with credible companies in the market to elevate the level of services provided in the retail sector in terms of product availability, boosting digital transformation in financial services and payment methods, and meet our customers and employees’ demands as the driving force behind growth and development. Joining forces with Vodafone Egypt, one of the leading operators, adds to our record of accomplishments we managed to achieve in recent years. This includes growing our e-commerce business, expanding our network of stores, distribution and maintenance centers, and enhancing our digital and technological capabilities. We are confident that this partnership will improve the experience of our customers and employees with its unique and exclusive offers that cater to their various demands.”

Mohamed Abdullah, CEO of Vodafone Egypt, stated: “We are committed to offering diversified cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the needs of our customers in smart solutions and digital services field. Signing this strategic partnership with B.TECH aligns with our commitment to digitally empower the Egyptian community and accelerate digital transformation. It will also enable us to provide new services to our customers as part of our ambitious plan to enhance customer experience and leverage B.TECH’s vast network of stores across Egypt and affiliated electronic channels to enhance our efforts to reach more clients and provide services smoothly and effectively.”