Strengthening creative and social presence across multiple markets with an expanded partnership from Turkey to GCC.

Dubai: Expanding its presence across key global markets, BSH Home Appliances has expanded its partnership with Middle East Communications Network’s (MCN) agencies FP7 McCann Dubai and McCann Content Studios to lead integrated communications for its premium portfolio of brands across the GCC.

This win significantly expands MCN’s relationship with BSH, building on FP7 McCann Turkey's successful creative partnership established in 2023. The multi-market, multi-brand mandate for BSH's premium portfolio, including Bosch, Siemens, and the ultra-luxury Gaggenau—reinforces MCN’s position as a leading communications partner, delivering comprehensive marketing solutions that blend traditional creative excellence with digital-first thinking.

As the agency of record, FP7 McCann will oversee the strategic and creative development across all channels, ensuring a unified brand experience. The agency’s expertise spans full-spectrum advertising services, from creative, digital, and social media to PR, trade marketing, activations, and promotional support.

McCann Content Studios will play a pivotal role in seamlessly integrating social, content, and influencer-driven strategies into BSH’s communications. As the Middle East’s leading hub for social and creator capabilities, the studio offers a uniquely integrated approach across Social, Production, and Influencer services. By combining full-service social and creator strategy under one roof, McCann Content Studios leverages regional insights and the global scale of the McCann network to ensure impactful and culturally relevant brand engagement.

The expanded remit includes integrated communications for BSH Home Appliances across the GCC markets, broadening and elevating the brand’s presence.

"Partnering with BSH, a global leader in home innovation and excellence, is an absolute honour. BSH's commitment to enhancing everyday life through cutting-edge technology and premium brands aligns seamlessly with our mission to create bold, transformative campaigns that drive real impact,” said Tarek Ali Ahmad, Managing Director of FP7 McCann Dubai. “This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting journey, one where creative effectiveness and innovation will come together to elevate BSH's presence across the Middle East," he added.

Ibrahim Hasan, Head of MENA at McCann Content Studios, said: "The future of social isn't just about being present; it's about shaping culture in a way that feels real. Every brand has a space to own, and our role is to help them define it authentically. This win shows that brands aren't just looking for content—they're looking for impact, and that's what we focus on every day."

BSH Home Appliances, with a 55-year history of innovation and excellence and having achieved a global turnover of approximately €15.6 billion in 2021, views the expanded partnership as key to strengthening its market position across the GCC.

Irem Yazlar, Head of Marketing & Communications at BSH Middle East, said: "We're beyond excited to partner with FP7 McCann that is known for their daring approach to transform brands with groundbreaking campaigns and data-driven insights. Their commitment to bold, disruptive ideas has made them the voice of the Middle East over years."

She continued: "We're thrilled to collaborate with such a powerhouse, shaping impactful experiences and driving meaningful change across the region. We're confident that this collaboration will enable BSH brands to break new ground, deliver transformative experiences, and drive significant consumer impact across the Middle East and beyond."

"Together, we'll amplify brand visibility, strengthen consumer connections, and shape the future of home appliances with innovative, results-driven strategies," she added.

With this significant win, FP7 McCann Dubai and McCann Content Studios continue to set the benchmark for integrated brand experiences, seamlessly blending storytelling, technology, and data-driven insights to propel BSH’s brands to new heights across the region.

-Ends-

About BSH

At BSH, we strive to improve your quality of life at home through our exceptional brands, high-class products, and exceptional solutions. BSH Home Appliances is one of the world's leading home appliance companies and the largest home appliance manufacturer in Europe. With an extensive portfolio of 11 brands, BSH manufactures appliances for a wide range of consumer needs. Alongside the global brands Bosch, Siemens[1], Gaggenau and Neff, the brand portfolio includes the local hero brands Thermador, Balay, Coldex, Constructa, Pitsos and Profilo, as well as the Junker label. Leading the way all over the world. Founded in 1967, BSH was established as a joint venture between Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart) and Siemens AG (Munich). BSH has been under the sole ownership of Bosch Group since January 2015. In its over 55 years of history, BSH has grown from a German exporter into one of the world's leading home appliance manufacturers. With Home Connect, BSH offers the world’s first cross-brand smart home hub which works with and supports the rapidly growing ecosystem of connected home appliances and customer-centric services for a special future experience in the kitchen.

In Middle East, BSH sells and markets a complete portfolio of kitchen appliances under the Bosch, Siemens and Gaggenau brands. The regional headquarters located in Dubai.

About FP7 McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognised for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

About McCann Content Studios:



McCann Content Studios is the Middle East's leading hub for social and creator capabilities, offering a uniquely integrated approach across Social, Production, and Influencer services. With a team of around 40 professionals, the studio simplifies the process for clients, delivering comprehensive solutions that include creative services, audience development, creator partnerships, and performance measurement. By combining full-service social and creator strategy under one roof, McCann Content Studios leverages regional insights and the global scale of the McCann network to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to each client. Trusted by brands like Heinz, Arla, and McDonald’s, the studio ensures impactful, creator-led campaigns across multiple markets.

For more information, visit: www.fp7mccann.com

For media and PR inquiries, please reach out to:

Roksar Kamal, PR Manager