Browne Jacobson will play a frontline role in advancing collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and Britain across key industries, including health, energy and technology, after joining a thought leadership forum.

The UK and Ireland law firm has become a member of the UAE-UK Business Council, which brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs and academics from both countries to discuss barriers to doing business, as well as emerging partnership opportunities.

Harnessing its cross-sector domestic and international expertise, Browne Jacobson will help to develop policies and make connections to generate new business collaboration.

The partnership is led by Browne Jacobson’s Head of Health and Life Sciences, Gerard Hanratty, who was a speaker at the Council’s UAE-UK Cancer Summit, held in Dubai in February.

In addition, he is contributing insights on cross-border data sharing and privacy to a policy paper on UAE-UK opportunities for collaboration in cancer care, while the firm will also offer support in topics such as AI in healthcare, the energy transition and financial services.

Gerard said: “We are delighted to join the UAE-UK Business Council, which is already playing an influential role in bridging the gap between two global trading partners across strategically important industries to deliver mutual benefits.

“Our deep understanding of the NHS and regulatory bodies, experience in working on a number of high-profile public inquiries, and strong portfolio of supporting the independent health and care sector both in the UK and internationally gives us a unique insight into the practical considerations of solving some of the world’s biggest healthcare challenges.

“As we continue to grow our presence in the Middle East, we look forward to broadening the scope of our activities in health and life sciences, as well as other practice areas where we specialise, in partnership with the Council.”

The UAE-UK Business Council’s membership ranges from large corporates to SMEs, and investment agencies to universities.

It is funded by member companies but works closely with both governments, being co-chaired by Rt Hon Lord Udny-Lister and HE Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State in the UAE Government.

Thematically, the Council covers a wide range of sectors, from artificial intelligence and fintech to health, life sciences and energy.

Campaigns and activities, which are proposed by members, focus on themes that are of relevance and interest to both the UAE and UK, aligned with governmental bilateral initiatives, and can create the highest impact.

During COP28, which was hosted by the UAE last year, the Council held two summits – on the decarbonisation of the built environment, and on impact investment – bringing together stakeholders from each country to discuss emerging opportunities for collaboration in sustainability. Policy papers on these topics will soon be submitted to both governments.

The Council’s annual conference in Abu Dhabi, held in March, featured the UK’s former Business and Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, and HE Khaldoon Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, as guest speakers.

Over the coming year, new campaigns will be launched on collaboration opportunities in the energy transition, technical and vocational training, AI in healthcare, and digital banking, with regular events taking place in both markets as well as white papers to address bilateral trade and economic issues.

Bradley Jones, Executive Director of the UAE-UK Business Council, said: “We are delighted that Browne Jacobson will be supporting our thought leadership work as a member of the UAE-UK Business Council. Both countries are making great strides in healthcare research and innovation in areas such as genomics and personalised medicine.

“By sharing knowledge in the regulation and utilisation of AI and data, new opportunities for commercial collaboration between the two countries are likely to emerge. We look forward to working with Browne Jacobson as our work in this and other sectors evolves over the years ahead.”

