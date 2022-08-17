As of 16 August, The Broker Terminal, a well-regarded platform by property agents has added several ground-breaking new features and will automatically suspend fake accounts to help brokers achieve maximum commissions in Dubai’s dynamic property landscape.

Dubai’s property landscape is extremely lucrative, having achieved AED 10.3 (USD $2.8) billion worth of properties sold and 5,171 transactions in the first two weeks of August.

Business Bay is the most lucrative area for properties, with total sales volume for the district totaling AED 1.1billion and 738 transactions. An office space at The Opus by Ominyat sold at a whopping AED 6.5 million.

The second most lucrative area is Damac Lagoons, where a total of 434 transactions valued at AED 1.1 bn have taken place and a property at Damac Lagoons Venice was sold at AED 23.1mn.

Burj Khalifa takes third place with 304 transactions totaling AED 988 million, with a four-bedroom apartment at the St Regis Residences transacted at AED 24.6 million.

Well-adopted by agents in Dubai’s dynamic property landscape with at least 1,350 agents listed, the first-of-a-kind web portal in the property space is accessible both via desktop and mobile platforms.

Adding features to ensure agents achieve maximum commissions

The Broker’s Terminal has since added a few notable features. Agents can customize their profile further by the location and type of their projects – this leads to maximum efficiency whereby agents are able to scroll through a curated feed of what locations and properties they prefer the moment they log in.

In addition, agents will also be able to maximize their sales with greater ease with the addition of this feature- the moment properties in their curated preferences are sold or bought they will instantly get a notification via Whatsapp so they do not miss out on market-moving information. In addition, agents will also receive a daily report on which properties are bought and sold.

The curated report will also show the top five highest sales transactions – with the latest report as of 16 August showing that a property at Bulgari Ocean Mansions concluded at AED 115 million, an apartment at Palm Jumeirah at AED 85 million, another at By Residences, Jumeirah Bay at AED 50 million, Elysian Mansions at AED 42.3 million and lastly Majestic Vistas at Dubai Hills at AED35 million.

The Broker Terminal will also enable brokers to be able to do month-on-month comparisons for their preferred areas – to accurately track the market price trends or if there are any fluctuations for these locations by calculating the average of all the property transactions concluded within that month.

The additional features provided are primed to help Dubai’s property agents maximize their commissions earned, by granting the property agents in the most dynamic property landscape in the Middle East the sharpest market insights at the swiftest speed possible.

Founded in 2021, the Broker Terminal is the leading platform for property brokers in Dubai. Broker Terminal seeks to evolve the real estate brokerage industry and emphasize the advantages of the personalization that property brokers bring to their clients.

In a few clicks, agents can populate the client’s requirements automatically – with three years’ worth of effort spent collating the data on all of Dubai’s properties with at least 4,000 residential projects uploaded onto the platform.

Automatically suspending fake listings to boost agents’ confidence

The Broker Terminal also boosts the confidence of property agents in Dubai’s riveting landscape by vetting and suspending fake property listings and accounts to ensure that there is maximum trust between the agents so that they can conduct their dealings with the highest levels of efficiency and confidence.

To use The Broker Terminal, all agents must be verified and licensed prior to being able to use the platform. They must also adhere to a strict code of ethics outlined on the platform- with zero tolerance for brokers who break the rules. Brokers input their listings directly and are also able to represent their buyers by indicating their buying interest for a particular property in their preferred location.

