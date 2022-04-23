Dubai: Real estate expert Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of "W Capital" real estate brokerage, said that the real estate sector in the Emirate of Dubai is in full maturity,arising the need for real estate brokers to be well qualified, especially in light of The Real Estate Regulatory Agency-RERA- supervision, who set the regulatory controls.

“The qualification of real estate brokers maintains the momentum within the Dubai real estate market , and boost the interest of the sector, while activating sales volumes and promoting the emirate's reputation,” Al Zarooni said.

The Chairman believes that a weak broker reflects a weak sector and can harm Dubai's reputation. On the other hand, a strong broker is a reflection of a strong sector and boosts the interest of the real estate sector as a whole.

Al Zarooni called for instant partnership between the public and private sectors, and government institutions to support educational systems in the real estate sector to teach brokers in order to be qualified for the momentum in Dubai.

He stressed the importance of periodically organizing training courses for workers in the real estate brokerage sector to enhance knowledge of laws and legislation in the real estate market, and check the brokers’ abilities through regular testing to control market activity.

He pointed out that Dubai hosts 200 nationalities from all over the world, and this needs qualified brokers with different marketing methods commensurate with the demographic diversity that the emirate boasts, because the real estate broker is the first gateway through which investors and customers go through to own a property. This encourages demand within the market, and supports recording billions of transactions within the sector.

"Brokerage is a mirror of the real estate sector in Dubai as a whole,” Al Zarooni said.” The real estate broker reflects a positive image of the sector and supports marketing plans that precede the conclusion of sales deals," he added.

Walid Al Zarooni indicated that the broker plays a vital role in creating a positive impression on the investors side , which encourages more investments in the sector through well-organized promotion campaigns and creates an added value to Dubai's economy.

He stressed that real estate qualification programs and professional training for brokers must be developed. The needed programs must be obligatory and complying with each period according to economic conditions, regulatory environments, and real estate promotion techniques in the emirate. That is to ensure that qualified brokers are familiar with all information, data and governmental rules and legislations. It also ensures providing the best service to the customer, thus establishing a good reputation for the sector.

