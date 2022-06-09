Dubai, UAE: The British Council in partnership with SABIS® Network schools in the U.A.E., Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar will offer IELTS testing for its students. Through this partnership, students enrolled in SABIS® schools will benefit from additional learner support on the English proficiency test, the ability to sit for the test in a familiar location, and easy access to the registration process. For students planning to apply to university, IELTS is considered the preferred test of English for academic study and is recognized and accepted by 11,000 institutions around the world and has a high in-country recognition for domestic studies too.

“We are delighted to partner with SABIS® to create access to the world’s leading English proficiency test and related learner support for the students who register to take the exam. The IELTS test is one of the prerequisites for international opportunities in higher education and career progression. With the opening of the new test venues, students at the schools will have more convenience in terms of easy accessibility and a simplified registration process. The partnership is an important step that reflects the British Council's commitment to continue supporting educational institutions in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar,” said Deep Adhikari, Director Examinations Gulf South Cluster, British Council.

On the partnership, SABIS® Vice President Victor Saad commented: “For over 135 years, our network of college-preparatory schools has been dedicated to providing students with a top-quality education that prepares them for admission to colleges and universities of their choice. This new partnership with the British Council further solidifies our commitment to our students and to offering them all that they need to succeed.”

The list of SABIS® schools that will deliver IELTS testing include:

Abu Dhabi: The International School of Choueifat – Abu Dhabi, The International School of Choueifat - Khalifa City, SABIS® International School -Yas Island, SABIS® International School – Ruwais, The International School of Choueifat – Al Ain

The International School of Choueifat – Abu Dhabi, The International School of Choueifat - Khalifa City, SABIS® International School -Yas Island, SABIS® International School – Ruwais, The International School of Choueifat – Al Ain Dubai: The International School of Choueifat-Dubai, The International School of Choueifat – DIP

The International School of Choueifat-Dubai, The International School of Choueifat – DIP Sharjah: The International School of Choueifat – Sharjah, SABIS® International School – Al Jada

The International School of Choueifat – Sharjah, SABIS® International School – Al Jada Northern Emirates: The International School of Choueifat – Ajman, The International School of Choueifat – UAQ, The International School of Choueifat – Ras Al Khaimah

The International School of Choueifat – Ajman, The International School of Choueifat – UAQ, The International School of Choueifat – Ras Al Khaimah Qatar: The International School of Choueifat – Doha

The International School of Choueifat – Doha Bahrain: The International School of Choueifat – Manama

The International School of Choueifat – Manama Oman: The International School of Choueifat – Muscat

IELTS is the only English language test that is accepted by all the key immigration authorities and recognised by higher education institutions across the globe including in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Through IELTS, the British Council is opening a door to these life-changing opportunities for millions of aspiring people around the world.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact: Anna Koniuhova, Senior Communications Manager, Gulf at Anna.Koniuhova@britishcouncil.org

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language. In 2019-2020 we reached over 75 million people directly and 758 million people overall including online, broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934 we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. We receive a 14.5 per cent core funding grant from the UK government.

About SABIS®

SABIS® is a global education network that has an active presence in 20 countries on five continents. Schools in the SABIS® Network educate over 70,000 students and implement a proven, proprietary system. SABIS® Network schools provide students with a top-quality education that prepares them to meet the challenges of a changing world.

Website: sabis.net