The British Council is proud to announce the twelfth year of its Study UK Alumni Awards, recognising the outstanding achievements of international UK alumni worldwide. These awards honour leaders who have leveraged their UK education to make significant contributions to their communities, industries, and countries.

This year’s categories include Business and Innovation, Culture, Creativity and Sport, Science and Sustainability, and Social Action. Applications open on 1 September 2025 and close on 16 October 2025. Eligible applicants will be considered for both national Alumni Awards in participating countries and the global Alumni Awards.

Global awards

The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2026 and celebrated through a digital campaign highlighting their remarkable stories and successes. As part of their award, global award winners will be invited to visit the UK, where they will re-connect with their universities, meet and inspire current GREAT scholars, and engage with other global winners. This prestigious visit not only offers a chance to enhance their international profiles and advance their careers, but also fosters meaningful connections within the academic community.

National awards

In addition to the global awards, a small number of countries will host national ceremonies. This year, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been selected, with finalists in both countries announced between December 2025 and February 2026. The Saudi ceremony will be hosted in Riyadh by His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while the UAE ceremony will be hosted by His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Both events will welcome VIP guests and are expected to generate significant press and PR coverage, celebrating the achievements of the finalists.

What our award winners say

“I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious UK Alumni Award and to be inspired by such winners and finalists. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the University of Manchester for equipping me with the knowledge that has shaped my journey.”

Dr Raed Abu Daweood

National winner of the Businnes and Innovation Award in 2025, Saudi Arabia

University of Manchester

‘I see the impact of my education in real-time, and the effect will last a lifetime. My priority has always been to help people, particularly within the humanitarian field and my law degree equipped me with skills that help me to this day. I was taught by some of the world’s most renowned law lecturers, which is truly a privilege. My experience at City has provided me with a platform to contribute to wider society, and commit to positive social change and help improve the lives of others’.

Ms Maryam Farooqi

National winner of the Social Action Award in 2025, UAE

City, University of London alumna

For full details on the eligibility criteria and participating countries, please refer to https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/alumni-awards



For more information please contact:

Study UK Alumni Awards team

StudyUK.Alumni@britishcouncil.org

Alumni Award categories

Business and Innovation Award - recognising alumni who are active in initiating and contributing to innovative or creative new ideas, solutions or business opportunities, that have the potential for growth.

Areas of work could include, but are not limited to: entrepreneurship, business, technology and finance.

Culture, Creativity and Sport Award - recognising alumni who have carved a career for themselves in arts and culture. We are looking for individuals who can demonstrate their artistic ingenuity, influence and creativity.

Areas of work could include, but are not limited to: arts, design, humanities, traditional media, music, video, TV, sports and online content and audiovisual media creation (e.g blogging, vlogging including for YouTube and social media).

Science and Sustainability Award - recognising alumni who have distinguished themselves through their career and achievements in the world of science and sustainability, and who can demonstrate the impact and scale of their achievements in their profession, and beyond.

Areas of work could include, but are not limited to: climate action, clean energy, medicine, sustainable cities and communities, engineering, industry and construction.

Social Action Award - recognising alumni who have made an exceptional contribution and commitment to creating positive social change and improving the lives of others.

Areas of work could include, but are not limited to: education, peace and justice and reducing inequality, poverty and hunger and broader humanitarian work or work for social good.

About Study UK

Study UK is a global campaign that promotes the UK as the first-choice study destination to international students and their influencers. It is the UK’s only national-level campaign that showcases the UK’s outstanding higher education offering and the life-changing opportunities it brings. Study UK is led and delivered by the British Council in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign.

For more information visit https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/ . You can also keep in touch with Study UK through https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/blog.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education, and the English language. We work with people in more than 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022-23 we reached 600 million people.

For more information, please visit: www.britishcouncil.org. You can also keep in touch with the British Council through http://blog.britishcouncil.org/.