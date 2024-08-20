Ramallah – The British Council recently held its annual HESPAL scholars’ pre-departure reception in Ramallah, bringing together scholars, alumni, and representatives from universities, the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education and UNRWA. The reception provided an essential platform to recognise the new cohort of scholars and support them as they prepare to begin their academic journeys. It also offered an invaluable opportunity to network and foster a strong, supportive community.

The Higher Education Scholarships Programme for Palestinians (HESPAL) is a unique initiative that provides postgraduate study opportunities at the master's and PhD levels for Palestinians. The programme plays a crucial role in developing the next generation of senior Palestinian academics, who are instrumental in maintaining international standards at Palestinian universities and fostering renewed, sustainable links between Palestinian and UK institutions. Since its inception in 2010, HESPAL has significantly contributing to the capacity-building of Palestinian universities across West Bank and Gaza.

This year, 13 promising Palestinian scholars were awarded HESPAL scholarships to pursue their MA or PhD studies in the UK, beginning in October 2024. The new scholars will join 8 continuing PhD scholars from previous years, making a total of 21 HESPAL scholars studying in the UK. Additionally, the British Council launched a new track within the HESPAL scholarships, dedicated specifically to Gazan University academics and scholars. This initiative, created in response to the ongoing war on Gaza, will provide opportunities for MA and PhD studies at UK partner universities, with programmes commencing in January or March 2025. The primary objective remains to enhance capacity-building in the higher education sector and contribute to the socio-economic reconstruction of Gaza.

Martin Daltry, Country Director in the Occupied Palestinian Territories commented: ‘We believe the HESPAL scholarship programme is more important than ever to build the next generation of Palestinian academics and revive the devastated universities in Gaza. I am delighted that nearly 30 UK universities have now joined HESPAL. We are so grateful for their support and that of our generous funding partners committed to this important work: the Arab Fund for Social and Economic Development, Bseisu Foundation, Pears Foundation and the Department for Education.’

