Riyadh - The British Council is pleased to announce the launch of its highly sought-after Young Learners English courses in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. This initiative aims to enhance English proficiency among young learners in the region, aligning with the strong demand from parents and contributing to students' future success.

Through a collaboration with Al Kifah International Academy in Al Khobar, a signing ceremony was recently held at the academy. The event was attended by Chairman Saleh Al Afaleq, CEO Reem L. Mousa, and the British Council’s Director, Matthew Knowles, along with key dignitaries and education leaders.

In addition to offering these courses at its teaching centres and partner schools in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, the British Council continues to meet the demand in other parts of the Kingdom. This is part of the British Council’s ongoing efforts to provide quality English language education across the country

Starting in May 2025, the new Khobar location will offer English courses for both adults and young learners, with registration now open. The British Council brings over 90 years of expertise, delivering courses taught by experienced educators.

Programmes for young learners focus on literacy, communication, creativity, leaderships and confidence-building to enhance their English language skills. Beyond language learning, classes promote holistic development, including social, emotional, and personal growth. The goal is to equip children with strategies for lifelong success, both inside and outside the classroom.

Adult learners will focus on academic skills, exam preparation, and soft skills development. They will benefit from modular themes and tailored topics, ranging from IELTS preparation to workplace English. With progress tracking, a digital learning platform, and expert feedback, the British Council ensures a comprehensive and impactful learning experience.

Matthew Knowles, British Council Director, stated:

"Expanding to Khobar and introducing the highly sought-after Young Learners courses enhances English proficiency across the Kingdom. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, equipping young people with essential language skills for future success."

CEO Reem L. Moussa, Global Struggle Academy, added:

"We take great pride in our strategic collaboration with the British Council, which serves as a bridge for knowledge exchange and educational excellence. Together, we are committed to empowering learners with global skills that seamlessly blend deep-rooted traditions with forward-thinking aspirations. Through our collaborative efforts, we are shaping the leaders of tomorrow."

The British Council has also collaborated with leading businesses and organizations across Saudi Arabia to deliver courses in professional communication and assessments. These programmes can be delivered both online and in-person by qualified educators.

This initiative reinforces the British Council’s commitment to meeting the demands of parents, supporting Saudi Arabia's educational goals, and fostering a culture of learning and international engagement

For more information, or to request interviews, please contact Lamia El Idrissi, Communications Manager: lamia.elidrissi@britishcouncil.org

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language. It works with people in over 200 countries and territories and has offices in more than 100 countries. In 2021 to 2022 the British Council reached 600 million people. www.britishcouncil.org