Jeddah - This week marked a momentous occasion as the British Council and The International British Dutch School joined forces to announce the reopening of English language education in Jeddah. The signing ceremony on 31 January was hosted by Her Excellency Mrs Cecille El Beleidi, UK Consul General, and attended by notable figures, including Lloyd Anderson, the Director of the British Council, and Mr Daoud Osman, the Chair Board of Governors.

Responding to the growing demand for English language education in Jeddah, the British Council is taking proactive steps to meet the needs of Saudi youth by establishing new English teaching delivery locations.

Her Excellency Mrs Cecille El Beleidi, stated: "Today marks a momentous occasion, not just for the British Council and The International British Dutch School, but for the future of education in the western region and the UK's shared vision for a brighter Saudi Arabia. The British Council's return to Jeddah is not only marked by renewed vigour but also by an ambitious initiative designed to empower the youth of this vibrant region. This agreement is not just about establishing an English language training centre; it is also about planting the seeds of opportunity, cultural exchange, and a commitment to Vision 2030's ambition for a flourishing knowledge economy."

Lloyd Anderson, Director of the British Council KSA, expressed his enthusiasm: "I am delighted that we are signing this agreement with The International British Dutch School. At the British Council, we always look for ways to provide more English language teaching opportunities in new locations. Through this agreement, we hope to make our English courses more easily accessible to different communities. I am very grateful to the school management for their support, and I look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with them."

This endeavour aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which emphasises human capital development and knowledge acquisition. The British Council is proud to contribute to Jeddah's aspirations, firmly believing that through education, the next generation can be empowered to shape a brighter tomorrow.

Mr Daoud Osman, emphasized the school's readiness to host like-minded education organizations that share a similar vision to enhance the British educational landscape within the Kingdom. He particularly welcomed the British Council's programs aimed at teaching and strengthening English language provision in Jeddah.

British Council courses are delivered by professionals with over 80 years of global leadership experience in English teaching, ensuring that learning is engaging, effective, and relevant. With younger children, the focus is on literacy, confidence, and communicative skills, while courses for older children also complementarily focus on literacy, confidence, and communicative skills. Courses for adults also incorporate academic skills development and soft skills.

Starting from March 2024, British Council English courses for all ages will be available at The International British Dutch School for both students and external learners of all ages.

The event was also attended by Dr Zaheer Ahmad, Vice Chair of the Board, Dr Asma Khalil, Board member, the Headmistress Mrs Zoe Woolley, by the Business and Operations Manager Mrs Manal Al Tayeb, Assistant Head Mr Munsoor Shahzad, Director of Study Mr Eric Mason and Head of Sixth Form Mr Tom McGarry and British Council representatives: Faye Nicholls,Gulf Cluster Business Manager, Abdulrahman Jumeh , Commercial Lead Partnerships Gulf,Fahd Shafiq, Head of Business Development Manager, Sarah Yassin, Teaching Operations Manager and Ahmad Siddiqui, Customer Management and Sales Lead - Gulf Central.

-Ends-

For more information, or to request interviews, please contact Lamia El Idrissi, Communications Manager: lamia.elidrissi@britishcouncil.org