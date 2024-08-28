Bridgestone has custom-engineered three tyre fitments for Lamborghini’s latest Hybrid High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), helping the supercar achieve its best performance on and off the track, as well as in tough winter conditions.

As Lamborghini’s long-term partner, Bridgestone has delivered bespoke Potenza Sport and Potenza Race tyres for the Temerario’s summer and track fitments, and a custom-developed Blizzak LM005 tyre for its winter fitment to answer all drivers’ needs.

All three premium tyres were developed using Bridgestone’s proprietary Virtual Tyre Development technology for additional benefits in terms of sustainability and efficiency.

Bridgestone, a global leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, has been chosen by Lamborghini as its exclusive tyre partner for the all-new Lamborghini Temerario. Bridgestone, Lamborghini’s ‘Official Technical Partner’, has developed a full tyre line-up to maximise the super sportscar’s performance. Answering all drivers’ needs, the new tyres combine to deliver top performance on and off the track, as well as in challenging winter conditions.

“After the Lamborghini Huracán STO, Tecnica, Sterrato, Huracán EVO and the V12 Hybrid HPEV Lamborghini Revuelto, the Temerario is the latest Lamborghini super sportscar to be equipped with bespoke Bridgestone tyres as original equipment,” said Steven De Bock, Vice President Original Equipment at Bridgestone EMEA. “Its twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain with three electric motors makes the Temerario part of a new generation of Hybrid HPEVs offering class-beating performance. As Lamborghini’s ‘Official Technical Partner’, we’re very excited to continue our journey together as we push the boundaries of electrification and advance a new era of sustainable motorsports.”

A wide tyre line up to meet all driver needs

Building on its strong motorsports’ legacy, Bridgestone used its iconic Potenza tyre family for the Temerario’s summer and track fitments, delivering custom-engineered Potenza Sport and Potenza Race tyres.

The Lamborghini Temerario’s bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport fitment applies a pattern design that maximises dry handling, wet handling and high-speed performances to enhance the vehicle’s sport behaviour. The Temerario’s Potenza Sport ultra-high performance tyre is also available in a Run-Flat homologated version. This allows drivers to maintain control after a puncture and safely continue driving for 80km at up to 80km/h. This custom tyre provides a higher grip level, superior traction and extreme road driving comfort, alongside safety and peace of mind.

In addition, Bridgestone has engineered a bespoke Potenza Race tyre to unleash the incredible performances of the supercar – which applies the first and only production super sportscar engine capable of reaching 10,000rpm. This unique race fitment delivers excellent grip, enhanced handling and long-lasting performance for all track enthusiasts. The tyre’s high-level grip is enabled by a bespoke compound developed for track usage and then transferred to road application.

Completing a full line-up to meet every driver’s needs and demands, Bridgestone has also custom-developed its Blizzak LM005 winter tyre for the Temerario. Engineering Bridgestone’s multi-award-winning tyre into a bespoke winter fitment, the Blizzak LM005 enables the hybrid supercar to deliver top performance even in extreme winter conditions.

“The Temerario is a new benchmark in the super sportscar segment, offering the highest levels of performance and comfort, and Bridgestone is the perfect partner to help us maximise its potential,” says Cristian Mastro, Marketing Director at Lamborghini. “Over the years we’ve forged a brilliant partnership that’s broken boundaries again and again. Now, as we journey forward into the electric path, our collaboration is only growing stronger while continuing to deliver on its promises.”

Developed virtually to deliver greater efficiency and sustainability

Developed at Bridgestone’s R&D Centre in Italy, the Lamborghini Temerario’s full line-up of tyres leveraged the company’s unique Virtual Tyre Development (VTD) technology. VTD improves both the efficiency and sustainability of the tyre development process. It eliminates around 200 physical prototypes, cuts physical vehicle tests by 80 percent, and reduces development time by up to 50 percent. The technology also leads to a reduction of up to 60 percent in raw material consumption and CO2 emissions in the development phase of original equipment tyres.

The Lamborghini Temerario is set to be launched in 2025, with its custom-engineered Bridgestone tyres available in eight dimensions across 20” and 21” sizes. The tyres will be manufactured in Europe.

