Sustainable tyres pivotal to EV development & adoption

United Arab Emirates: - Bridgestone EMEA recently highlighted the rising need for the development of quality sustainable tyres in light of the increasing rollout of electric vehicles (EVs) and mounting calls for green mobility in the region.

Bridgestone made the statement during its participation at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS), which is being held from May 23 to 25, 2022 in Abu Dhabi. During the summit, the company noted the growing demand for premium tyres and tyre technologies specific to EV requirements.

Stefano Sanchini, Regional Managing Director at Bridgestone Middle East, and Africa said: “Bridgestone is fully committed to aligning its business model with circular economy and carbon neutrality across the value chain. Knowing that EVs are vital innovations to reduce the transport sector’s carbon emissions, we are moving towards developing tyres that can answer all relevant needs concerning this special type of vehicle.”

Sanchini shared his insights on the sustainable mobility revolution at EVIS as one of the panellists of this year’s gathering. The Bridgestone executive was part of the panel discussion titled ‘Investing in the Future of Mobility.’

He was joined by Mike Granoff, Managing Partner at Maniv Mobility (Israel); Alex Gilbert, Head of Energy & Electrification‐ Commercial Development at Transport for London (UK); Sophia Nadur, Managing Partner at bp Ventures (UK); and Karine Singh, Managing Director at Total Energies (UAE). Ahmed Samir Elbermbali, Managing Director at Clean Energy Business Council (UAE), moderated the panel discussion.

“Investing in technologies able to support the future of transport is crucial. To be a part of the global sustainable mobility ecosystem, we have to be more proactive in achieving our long-term environmental targets and goals. For Bridgestone, it has been engaged in pioneering superior products for accelerated EV development and adoption,” Sanchini added.

Bridgestone offers a portfolio of superior EV tyres and tyre technologies that are engineered to provide excellent handling and control, short braking distances and exceptional grip in all weather conditions.

Capitalising on huge opportunities in the EV market, the leading tyre brand formed a partnership with electric car startup Fisker to launch an all-electric SUV in several European markets.

It also acquired the Arvento Mobile Systems, a digital fleet solutions provider that offers fleet management services to customers in Turkey and the Middle East. In addition, it teamed up with Webfleet Solutions to help boost the efficiency of the automotive market.

