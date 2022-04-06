BEHNOODE Gives Quintessence a New Meaning by Embracing Imperfections

All proceeds from the collection will go to BEHNOODE Foundation to support the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Dubai, UAE - Homegrown Middle Eastern Luxury Fashion House BEHNOODE launches a special 3-piece menswear collection to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan featuring Nicolas, an inspiring 27- year-old battling autism.

The luxury fashion house has not limited itself to collaborating with only elite models and celebrities. Instead, BEHNOODE intends to collaborate with everyone. “Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. I have always believed that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. As an entrepreneur and most importantly as an artist, I feel that physical beauty is momentary. The true essence of beauty lies in your character”, says Behnood Javaherpour, founder and creative director of BEHNOODE.

Moreover, BEHNOODE has often neglected flaws and has been open to associating with models having health and special needs. Through this mechanism, Behnood Javaherpour is giving artists and models a podium to showcase their skills irrespective of their imperfections.

The special Ramadan collection represents that fashion is inclusive and adaptive - it tells this story through color and print - from cool, deep blues to calming, vibrant teals with prints that signify a cocooned caterpillar that has blossomed into an astounding butterfly, ready to take on the world. The collection also expresses the importance of finding perfection in imperfections and the ability to become capable, limitless and successful.

To celebrate the spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan and in the face of the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Behnood Javaherpour feels a responsibility to do his part to help displaced Ukrainian mothers and children who have fled their homeland. He is in contact with several humanitarian organizations that provide direct assistance to these families in order to make donations. As a fashion and luxury brand based in the Middle East, he is very concerned about the chaotic state of this war and all he wants is to provide support, warmth and hope to the fleeing mothers and children so that their skies do not collapse and the shadow of war may not overwhelm the future of the children.

"Change starts from within and I hope that I can inspire others towards making a difference,” said Behnood.

