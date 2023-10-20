Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following the resounding success of Breakbulk Middle East (BBME) 2023, held under the esteemed patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, organisers are excited to announce the dates for the highly anticipated 2024 edition. Scheduled for February 12-13 next year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this event promises to once again unite the industry, foster growth, and drive Middle Eastern economies for the Project Cargo and Breakbulk industry.

The 2023 edition marked a significant milestone with 6,496 attendees, a remarkable 93 percent increase compared to 2022. The event drew an 84 percent surge in participating organisations, attracting professionals across the entire industrial project supply chain, including experts in freight forwarding, maritime transport, ports and terminals, equipment, air and road transport.

With comprehensive coverage of industry developments and engaging sessions including discussions on business outlook, rates, capacity, and sustainability and the role of mega projects in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, BBME 2023 introduced innovative initiatives such as the Women in Breakbulk Networking Breakfast and Education Day.

Elevating Industry Competence and Driving Regional Growth

H.E Eng. Hassan Mohamed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised the critical role of the UAE in strengthening the global trade and logistics sector. He highlighted the substantial growth in the breakbulk and project cargo segment, attributing this success to national competencies, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and resilience in the face of challenges. As per a Mordor Intelligence report, the UAE freight and logistics market is projected to achieve a CAGR of over 5 percent until 2026, reinforcing the sector's significance.

He added, “To enhance competitiveness in the sector, we are always looking at providing the best ports and shipping infrastructure for the smooth functioning of the sector. The end goal is to support industry stakeholders in transforming the UAE into a nerve centre for global logistics. We look forward to ensuring that this progress is heightened through industry collaborations among companies operating in the sector via networking opportunities provided during events such as the BBME.”

H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, shared a commitment to the development of the project cargo sector. She emphasised the impact of advancements in industries such as oil and gas, construction, and renewables. Digitalisation and technology deployment have further enriched the value chain, driving the sector's competitiveness. Her vision is to transform the UAE into a global logistics hub, and support from events like BBME that plays a strategic role in achieving this goal.

Al Malek clarified: “Our steadfast support to BBME over the years is one such endeavour to power the sector’s success in the UAE and the Middle East. As a vital contributor to economies in the region, the event has played a strategic role, bringing together governments and industry experts for knowledge exchange and high-value collaborations. We are confident that the 2024 edition will continue helping us realise our aspirations for the sector and the country.”

Setting New Standards for Excellence

Ben Blamire, Event Director at Breakbulk Middle East, knows that in the world of project cargo and breakbulk, the stage is set for something extraordinary. The 2023 event welcomed participants from an astonishing 98 countries, including powerhouse delegations from the United Arab Emirates, India, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Singapore, and the United States. What's truly remarkable is that 32 percent of attendees held the keys to major purchasing decisions.

Blamire added, “With over 90 percent of exhibitors enthusiastically rebooking for 2024 and an additional hall to meet growing market demand, BBME is poised for remarkable growth. The event stands as a global hub for knowledge exchange and impactful collaborations. BBME's distinction lies not only in recognizing industry challenges but in its relentless pursuit of progressive solutions. Its edge is defined by an inclusive audience, ranging from government representatives and industry leaders to emerging professionals and students. With this year's substantial surge in participation, one thing is evident: the event is ready to claim its rightful place center stage on the global platform.”

BBME 2023 introduced several firsts, including a networking reception on Day 1 and an inaugural Golf Day, both of which are set to return for the 2024 edition.

About Breakbulk Events & Media, a division of Hyve Group plc.

Breakbulk events are held in three locations around the world and are the leading industry-specific exhibition in each region. Due to strong gatekeeping systems with companies in the Middle East, Breakbulk Middle East is one of the only ways to make direct connections with logistics and procurement decision makers, assured by its deepening ties with local governments. More than an exhibition, the Breakbulk Middle East offers a full two-day conference, covering hot topics on the project cargo specialists need to seize regional opportunities and chalk out effective planning. Led by the key players in the region, the event also offers face-to-face opportunities to discuss these topics in greater detail. With strong support from the regional cargo owners, Breakbulk Middle East is the place for logistics, transport and other service providers to connect with those that hold new business contracts.

