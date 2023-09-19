Dubai, UAE: Brand Lounge, a strategy-led brand consultancy in Dubai and Riyadh, announced today its acquisition of PeopleMena, a Dubai-based advisory firm focused on brand culture and people. This development has led to the formation of Brand Lounge People (BLP), furthering Brand Lounge’s commitment to maximizing brand value and developing differentiated brands.

In line with Brand Lounge's ambitious growth plans, this expansion positions brand culture as a core practice within the consultancy. Leading the new practice is Hussein Wehbe, Founder and CEO of PeopleMena. With over two decades of experience as a serial entrepreneur and a former Advisor at the UAE’s Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Wehbe is a distinguished leader in both the public and private sectors, bringing a wealth of expertise to BLP.

Mr. Wehbe expressed his enthusiasm regarding this new venture: “I am delighted to join forces with Brand Lounge to empower leaders, brands, and individuals to achieve success. We are committed to collaborating closely with brands to help them maximize their value by creating strong and balanced brand cultures that inspire workplace excellence, productivity, and personal growth for their people."

Leveraging Brand Lounge's extensive two-decade-long experience in brand strategy and PeopleMena's profound expertise in culture development and people-centric solutions, BLP delivers a unique and seamlessly integrated brand culture consultancy service.

Hasan Fadlallah, Founder and CEO of Brand Lounge, remarked on this significant milestone: “Today, we proudly announce our acquisition of PeopleMena, marking the inception of BLP, a Brand Lounge Culture Practice. This strategic leap underscores our unwavering commitment to our region, delivering unparalleled brand consultancy services and pioneering innovative solutions for our esteemed partners and prospects.”

Mohamad Badr, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth at Brand Lounge added: “This acquisition is instrumental to our growth plans as it empowers us to create even more value for brands. Culture is the third dimension of our differentiation philosophy and plays a significant role in addressing some of the most challenging pain points brands encounter. By focusing on the core asset of a brand – its people – we aim to further differentiate brands and support organizations in developing value-based workplace cultures.”

With its specialized services, such as brand culture management, executive placement, employer branding, leadership training, and culture transformation, BLP is poised to establish itself as a leading provider of brand culture services, regionally and globally. The acquisition reaffirms Brand Lounge's commitment to maximizing brand value.

About Brand Lounge

Brand Lounge is a strategy-led brand consultancy with offices in Dubai and Riyadh. Founded in 2006, we are the regional partner of Trout and Partners, extending our reach to over 20 countries.



We recognize the importance of fostering long-term partnerships grounded in a shared vision and collaborative creation. Our award-winning track record stems from collaborative partnerships with esteemed organizations such as Emaar Group, Salehiya Healthcare, Del Monte, Etihad Rail, Daman Insurance, Michelin, and P&G, to name a few.



We develop differentiated brands that align with business goals and fuel growth.



To learn more about how we can help you maximize your brand’s value, visit us at brandloungeme.com.



About PeopleMena

PeopleMeana is a people and brand culture advisory firm based in Dubai. PeopleMena addresses critical gaps in recruitment, talent acquisition, and corporate cultures. Our mission is to simplify and personalize talent connections, streamlining the hiring process. We aim to become the trusted partner for regional organizations, offering comprehensive services from recruitment to culture transformation and skills development.

At PeopleMena, we strive to facilitate transformative changes in brand cultures by enhancing employer branding and helping create productive work environments.



To learn more about BLP, our Brand Lounge Culture practice, please visit brandloungeme.com/blp.

