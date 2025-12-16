Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait announced the listing of Action Energy Company (AEC) in its “Premier” Market, with trading in the company’s stocks set to commence at the opening trade session on December 17, 2025, under the ticker symbol ALF TAQA. The company will be included under the Energy sector, bringing the total count of companies listed on the exchange to 140, with 34 in the “Premier” Market alone.

Action Energy Company offered 45.9% of its shares to diversify its shareholder base, strengthen governance practices and expand its visibility among investors, contributing to the development of the Kuwaiti capital market by broadening the universe of listed companies and increasing available investment opportunities. AEC’s listing also encourages other companies to consider listing, which supports market growth and reinforces the long-term interests of investors.

“We are pleased to welcome Action Energy Company to the “Premier” Market, a listing that reflects Boursa Kuwait’s continued commitment to deepen the market and enhance sectoral diversity. The company’s admission supports our efforts to broaden investment opportunities and attract issuers that demonstrate the strength and dynamism of the Kuwaiti economy,” said Boursa Kuwait CEO Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi.

Al-Osaimi also highlighted the exchange’s role in supporting and empowering listed companies, stating, “Boursa Kuwait continues to play a strategic role by working closely with listed companies to support their adherence to regulatory standards, reinforce sound governance and transparency, and enable them to pursue their growth objectives within an efficient and trustworthy market environment.”

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Capital Markets Authority for its ongoing support of the capital market apparatus and commend the collective efforts of Action Energy and the National Investments Company, which contributed to the success of this listing,” he added.

As part of its initiatives to enhance awareness and understanding of regulatory requirements among companies preparing to list, Boursa Kuwait organized an awareness program for Action Energy executives focused on post-listing ongoing obligations in the “Premier” Market.

The session was delivered by specialized members of the executive management responsible for regulatory compliance and corporate governance, issuer and disclosure services, trading operations and corporate communications.

During the session, participants gained insights into their responsibilities following listing, encompassing both the Capital Markets Authority’s executive regulations and the ongoing obligations dictated by the exchange's rules. The session also provided a practical demonstration of the automated disclosure system used by listed companies, along with a discussion on the schedule of stock entitlements and requisite corporate actions.

Established in 2015, Action Energy is a Kuwaiti company operating in the oilfield services sector. It provides a wide range of exploration and production services, including oil well drilling, oil and natural gas extraction services and the maintenance of oil facilities, wells, refineries, and petrochemical plants. Its operations also include natural gas well drilling and gas injection services in oilfields.

The company appointed the National Investments Company (NIC) as Exclusive Listing Advisor and Subscription Agent, and as Joint Global Coordinator alongside EFG Hermes UAE Limited. In addition, NIC, EFG Hermes UAE Limited, and Arqaam Capital Limited were appointed as Joint Bookrunners.

Commenting on Action Energy Company’s listing, Vice Chairman Eng. Rawaf Ibrahim Bourisli said, "Today marks a transformative milestone as Action Energy Company joins Boursa Kuwait as a publicly listed company. Since 2015, we have built a reputation as Kuwait's leading onshore drilling and oilfield services provider, with a contract backlog of approximately KD 324 million as of June 2025.”

“The listing broadens our shareholder base and provides financial flexibility to pursue our local and regional growth strategy, including expanding into adjacent oilfield services, while maintaining our focus on supporting Kuwait's oil production targets and energy security objectives,” he added.

The private subscription for Action Energy was done through NIC’s official website during the period from 23 November to 7 December 2025. The offering included a primary issuance of new shares representing up to 16.68% of the company’s capital, in addition to a secondary offering of existing ordinary shares representing up to 29.21% of the capital, which were sold by existing shareholders to new potential investors.

Together, the primary and secondary offerings comprised 260 million shares, representing 45.9% of the company’s issued capital, priced at 212 fils per share. Subscription demand exceeded the offered value by over five times, with initial coverage reaching KD 276 million.

NIC Board Member and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Mukhaizim, commented on the listing, saying, “National Investments Company reaffirmed its commitment by successfully leading the private placement of Action Energy Company and managing all regulatory and technical aspects necessary for its listing on the ‘Premier’ Market. Acting as listing advisor, sole subscription agent, lead coordinator, and joint bookrunner, the company delivered the project on schedule, upholding the highest standards of governance and transparency throughout the process.”

“The successful listing of Action Energy Company highlights National Investments Company’s ability to manage complex offering and listing processes with professionalism and efficiency, reinforcing the company’s standing as a leading investment institution at both the local and regional levels. This achievement builds on a strong track record and the deep expertise of a team committed to the highest standards of excellence,” he added.

Boursa Kuwait collaborates closely with the Kuwaiti capital market apparatus and all market participants to develop the market, enhance its alignment with leading international standards, and adopt global best practices. These efforts help create an attractive environment for high-quality listings across a wide range of sectors.

The exchange operates under a multi-phase market development strategy aimed at building a trading environment defined by efficiency, transparency, and fairness. This is achieved through deepening the market, expanding its base of issuers and investors, and increasing liquidity levels, thereby supporting Kuwait’s national economic growth.

Boursa Kuwait continues to implement a series of comprehensive structural and operational reforms, upgrading its infrastructure, trading platforms and the services provided to listed companies and investors. These initiatives strengthen the market’s readiness to adapt to future developments and evolving requirements.

Through the organization of roadshows and corporate days that enhance engagement with regional and global investors, Boursa Kuwait plays a pivotal role in promoting the Kuwaiti capital market and reinforcing Kuwait’s position as an attractive financial hub in the region.

Brief Overview of Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «Emerging Market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

