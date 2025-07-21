botim recorded 50% increase in monthly active wallet users from January to May this year

Dubai, UAE – botim, Astra Tech’s flagship fintech-first platform in the MENA region, just launched a refreshed brand identity and an upgraded user interface. This update marks the next chapter in the app’s evolution, serving a growing global user base of over 150 million with an improved experience.

Built on a strong VoIP foundation that established seamless communication, botim has evolved into a fintech-first, AI-native platform by integrating advanced financial features designed to meet the changing needs of its users. From January to May 2025, Botim saw a 50% increase in monthly active wallet users, a strong indicator of its growing relevance in the digital finance space. The redesigned interface is faster, more intuitive, and purposefully structured to simplify how users interact with its core functions including payments, transfers, lending, and calling.

“botim has always been a trusted platform for meaningful connection but is much more. With this update, we’re reinforcing our position as a fintech-first platform, built on a foundation of secure VoIP, and designed with simplicity at its core,” said H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Board Member at Astra Tech and CEO of botim. “We’ve streamlined the experience to meet the needs of a growing user base that expects more not just from communication, but from the way they interact and manage their financial services as well”

As the UAE continues to experience significant population growth, reaching an all-time high of 11.22 million in 2025 according to Worldometer,botim stands as a trusted platform for this expanding community combining seamless communication and financial tools into one unified experience. botim’s evolution from a local service to a globally scalable solution reflects market demand with its embedded financial services such as peer-to-peer transfers and lending designed to meet users’ everyday financial needs, no matter where they are.

botim’s AI-native foundation enhances accessibility through intelligent features such as real-time translation, smart call filters, and an interactive in-app chatbot, serving a diverse, multilingual audience.

These advancements have driven the platform’s latest interface update. Designed around real user behavior, the new UI makes it easier to perform everyday actions from payments and transfers to lending and calling. Services are now clearly segmented, navigation is more intuitive, and the overall experience is simplified to meet the demands of an increasingly digital, mobile-first audience.

The app adapts to user profiles, from first-time users to VIPs, surfacing the most relevant services. Financial tools are now directly accessible within chat with a single click, while improved call quality and AI-powered chatbot assistance further enhance the user experience.

The result is greater responsiveness, reduced clutter, and increased clarity all tailored to the needs of a growing, digitally active population.

This interface update is the first step in a broader brand evolution. As the platform continues to grow in both scale and capability, botim will begin introducing a more integrated identity across its financial services laying the groundwork for a more connected, fintech-first ecosystem.

About botim

botim, part of Astra Tech's ecosystem, is the MENA region's leading fintech company headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Botim is a fintech-first, AI-native platform offering inclusive, user-centric solutions for financial services. Built on the foundation of being the UAE’s first free VoIP provider, Botim has evolved into a multi-layered ecosystem serving over 150 million users across 155 countries.

Designed to meet the needs of MENA consumers, businesses, and communities, botim delivers integrated services with innovation, accessibility, and regulatory credibility at its core. botim is building the next generation of everyday finance and connectivity easier, smarter, and more inclusive for everyone.