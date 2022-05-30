Dubai-UAE: Boston Scientific, the global medical technology leader, inaugurated their new offices in United Arab Emirates, Dubai Science Park (DSP), the leading science-focused community part of TECOM Group, to meet the growing needs of patients in the Middle East.

The new offices will be the third in the Middle East and an addition to their seven offices spread across Eurasia, Southeast Europe, and Africa, covering 97 countries with more than 500 employees. With the patients’ needs and support at heart, Boston Scientific UAE entity’s expansion aims to address the significant increase in demand for medical devices in the region, which is expected to reach US$21,802.3 million in 2027 according to Business Market Insights.

Commenting on the launch of the new offices, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park, said: “Dubai is on track to becoming a global healthcare destination with state-of-the-art infrastructure and government support, and brands like Boston Scientific play an essential role in driving research, investment and insights.

“We are delighted to be a part of Boston Scientific’s growth story since they joined our ecosystem in 2018, and deeply share their mission to improve the lives of patients across the region. We will continue enhancing our enabling ecosystem and enrich the opportunities available to our existing and potential business partners in our mission to advance our national healthcare goals.”

Eric Thepaut, Executive Vice President and President EMEA at Boston Scientific, said: “At Boston Scientific we aim at transforming lives globally through innovative medical solutions. This is why investments in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region are so significant and far-reaching. Strengthening our presence in the region will enable our teams to operate more efficiently and raise awareness of our innovative solutions for a wide range of therapy areas”.

“The Growth Emerging Markets (GEM) is of strategic priority to Boston Scientific,” said Tarek El Rahbani, Senior Regional Director Middle East & Africa. “This is the part of the world with huge growth potential, there are millions of patients in need of our innovative therapies. Our mission reminds us that we are a company dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. Our expansion efforts in the region including the new office in Dubai helps us to fulfill this mission. We can take enormous pride that we are in the business of “transforming lives”. “

Founded more than a decade ago by TECOM Group, Dubai Science Park is at the heart of the science and healthcare industries. We support more than 4,000 professionals driving innovation and creation across a vibrant community that includes commercial spaces, central headquarters, a state-of-the-art laboratory complex and warehouses.

-Ends-

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.eu and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

About Dubai Science Park

Founded in 2005, Dubai Science Park is a vibrant, holistic community dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, SMEs and MNEs active in the sciences, energy and environmental sectors. With its ample office and laboratory space and robust infrastructure, DSP has created an enabling science-focused ecosystem that is home to more than 400 companies, employing over 4,000 professionals.

Through fostering growth, creativity, research and innovation in the areas of human science, plant science, material science, environmental science and energy science, DSP aims to play a significant role in facilitating a more sustainable and self-sufficient future that maximises the use of indigenous resources and talent. For more information, please visit www.dsp.ae

