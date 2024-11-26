Promotes innovative AI solutions and supports product development to accelerate growth

ABU DHABI, UAE: Borouge, a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, has partnered with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to boost collaborative research, knowledge transfer and create student internship opportunities.

The agreement will contribute to the advancement of AI and digitalisation at Borouge. Fostering innovation and exploring AI solutions, the partnership will use research and product development to boost Borouge’s support across industries such as energy, infrastructure, mobility, healthcare, electrification, advanced packaging, and agriculture. The partnership will also upskill the next generation of AI leaders, providing students with internship opportunities at Borouge to develop their skills and professional experiences while also offering workshops and seminars on current industry advancements.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, said: “AI is a powerful catalyst for accelerating Borouge’s growth and transforming our operations. We are pleased to collaborate with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence to support the next generation of AI leaders as they design solutions for the future of the petrochemical industry. We have already seen the power that AI can have in our business, driving efficiency and enhancing productivity to create value and through partnerships we are able to further contribute to a sustainable future.”

MBZUAI Provost and University Professor Tim Baldwin, said: “Collaborating with industry to enhance innovation, productivity, and growth is a critical part of the mission of MBZUAI, across sectors ranging from transport to healthcare and energy. This exciting partnership with Borouge will enable us to bring AI-powered innovation to a whole new set of sectors, and provide our students, researchers, and faculty with invaluable market experience.”

The three-year long partnership supports Borouge’s robust AI, digitalisation and technology (AIDT) strategy. Borouge has realised $215 million in value creation in the first half of 2024 with projects ranging across the value chain, from operations, sales and sustainability.

