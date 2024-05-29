Arada’s first MFA aims to reach 10 outlets by end-2024

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Following the success of its first three stores in Sharjah, popular Australian juice and smoothie brand Boost Juice is rapidly accelerating its UAE presence with three new prime locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in partnership with master franchise agreement (MFA) holder Arada.

The fast-growing brand’s first Abu Dhabi outlets are at Reem Mall on Reem Island and in Khalifa City. Boost’s debut Dubai store is located on Bluewaters Island, a vibrant seafront neighbourhood and social hotspot.

The new sites build on Boost Juice’s existing presence in Sharjah, where master developer Arada launched the first location in the Aljada megaproject in 2023, followed by two further outlets in the City Centre Sharjah mall and the Masaar forested community in Al Suyoh.

Boost Juice’s rapid expansion is in line with Arada’s aim of establishing 10 outlets across the UAE by the end of 2024. Alongside the new openings, Boost Juice will also be deploying its in-house juice experts, known as Boosties, across all outlets, together with an exciting range of distinct new flavours for the summer.

Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Arada and head of its new Hospitality and Entertainment division, said: “There’s a significant market in the UAE for health-conscious F&B offerings and we are confident Boost’s delicious and nutritional juices and smoothies will ensure it becomes the go-to outlet for fresh and great tasting beverages in all the communities it serves.

“Our expansion plan for Boost Juice is also in line with our promise to deliver active, healthy living for all our stakeholders. While Boost Juice is Arada’s first franchise partner, we continue to look aggressively for new partners and concepts that match our brand promise and will complement our existing portfolio of home-grown brands.”

Boost Juice is one of the most popular and loved juice and smoothie brands across the globe, with over 760 stores across 15 different countries since the Australian healthy smoothie and juice giant was founded in 2000. Arada signed an MFA with the brand to operate stores in the UAE in early 2023.

Visitors to Boost’s outlets in the UAE will be able to enjoy a range of delicious drinks, including the famous Mango Magic, All Berry Bang and Pink Paradise smoothies, as well as protein drinks, juices and coffees.

The new Hospitality and Entertainment division at Arada incorporates a range of rapidly growing segments, with a number of home-grown brands that includes: Wellfit, the fast-growing health and fitness operator that runs a range of gyms in both Dubai and Sharjah; Zad, the popular food truck destination; Hungry Wolves, a healthy casual dining concept; and Manbat, Arada’s partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which is designed to connect consumers in the UAE with Emirati farmers.

