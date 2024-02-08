The local UAE home healthcare market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2025

Dubai: Boom Health, owned and operated under Medad Holding a diversified group managing a range of subsidiaries in the areas of science and technology, has announced its mobile healthcare application set to evolve the landscape of home healthcare in the UAE. With a focus on streamlining medical care and enhancing healthcare efficiency, the app addresses the growing demand for accessible and personalised healthcare solutions in the UAE.

The Boom Health app offers users an all-in-one digital experience for home healthcare coordination and personalised care plans built on a foundation of robust data privacy and security features. The app aggregates top healthcare services at competitive prices, including virtual consultations, in-home caretaker visits, appointment scheduling, medical equipment supplies, and non-emergency transport, providing users with unparalleled convenience and accessibility.

In addition to its core services, Boom Health will offer at-home blood tests with full vitamin profile scans and DNA testing capabilities, providing users with personalised insights into their health and well-being. The app also allows healthcare professionals to optimise their time and resources, delivering quality care while reducing overall wait times for patients, by automating routine administrative tasks.

Boom Health operates within a collaborative network, bringing together a range of stakeholders to ensure comprehensive care for their diverse customer base. Post-surgery, elderly, paediatric, pregnancy, and specialised care patients, benefit from Boom Health’s partnerships with local hospitals, medical clinics, and governmental agencies. Their network of providers, including medical equipment suppliers, caregiving services, and transportation companies, enables them to deliver tailored services efficiently. In addition, strategic partnerships with hotels, charities, elderly homes, and loyalty programs further enhance their ability to provide holistic care, ensuring customers receive the support they need throughout their health journey.

“The Boom Health app comes at a pivotal moment as the UAE government actively promotes digital health initiatives and robust regulatory frameworks to ensure the quality and safety of healthcare services," said Mr Mohamed Salem Almazrouei, CEO of Boom Health. "With a comprehensive suite of services, Boom Health is poised to become a valuable addition to the market, catering to the evolving needs of consumers and healthcare professionals alike. Our mission is to simplify healthcare coordination, enhance accessibility, and provide personalised care plans tailored to the needs of our users further empowering them to have unprecedented control over their health and wellbeing.”

By 2024, the UAE's healthcare market is poised to see significant growth with projections to reach a value of USD 28.5 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% between 2019 and 2024. This forecasted growth further underscores a strong appetite for innovative healthcare solutions in the region. Moreover, the global home healthcare market is set to reach $500 billion by 2026 with the local UAE market, according to a report by Research and Markets, is expected to reach $5.5 billion alone by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2025.

Through these features, Boom Health enhances the healthcare experience for individuals and families in the UAE, offering convenience and peace of mind in managing their healthcare needs.

Get the app on iOS and Android, or visit: www.boomhealth.ae

