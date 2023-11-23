As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is launching its White Friday sale offering discounts on select routes for travellers looking to explore new destinations or visit friends and family.

Between 24 and 27 November 2023, guests can take advantage of up to 20% discount on handpicked Etihad destinations.

Guests traveling from Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Bahrain, Muscat and Doha can book their flight tickets with the 20% discount to enjoy a trip to Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Beijing, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Guangzhou, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Narita, Osaka, Paris, Rome, Shanghai, Singapore, Vienna and Zurich.

Etihad guests will be able to to visit the impressive new lounges during their stopover at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The Etihad lounges are accessible to guests flying in Etihad’s The Residence, First and Business Class and Etihad Guest members with eligible tier status. Guests flying in Economy who wish to enjoy the exclusive lounge space can purchase access to Etihad’s Business Lounge subject to availability.

